search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Kashmiris relish ‘winner’s dinner’ at PUBG café

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Feb 4, 2019, 1:42 am IST
Updated Feb 4, 2019, 1:42 am IST
Psychiatrists say addiction to such games can trigger substance abuse.
Cafe is located in Srinagar’s Raj Bagh.(Photo: Zubair Dar)
 Cafe is located in Srinagar’s Raj Bagh.(Photo: Zubair Dar)

Srinagar: Amid growing public concern about the side effects of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), a restaurant being run on the theme of the popular online game in Srinagar has become a new heartthrob of Kashmiri youth.

PUBG is a 2017 online multiplayer battle game developed and published by PUBG Corporation, a subsidiary of South Korean video game company Bluehole.  The game inspired by the 2000 Japanese film Battle Royale has become popular particularly among the young.

 

It has taken the gaming sector by storm with over 100 million downloads in India and over 200 million downloads. Parents across the country have sought a complete ban on the game on the plea that it promotes im-moral conduct such as violence, murder, aggression, looting, gaming addiction and cyber bullying. WHO has warned that the side-effects which can be caused with PUBG addition include depression, insomnia, migraines and headaches, spondylitis and even substance abuse as a result of compulsive disorder.

However, unmindful of the hazards, the mobile game has become an instant hit in Kashmir too where there are hardly any avenues of entertainment available to the youth.

<any youth of the Valley have been attracted to ‘Winner’s Dinner’, a PUBG-themed restaurant and café set up by a group of friends in Srinagar’s Raj Bagh area.

The place is decorated with camouflage clothes and war room tables, even the pans have been specially designed based on the game. Its walls have been covered with the images and maps of PUBG.

‘Winner’s Dinner’ has toy guns, helmets and armoured jackets. Most of the people who visit here wear them to take pictures. They also take selfies with the waiters who are dressed in military fatigues as well.

In PUBG ‘chicken dinner’ is served to a person who wins a game. He or she actually is not served any chicken dinner but it is just like a title the winner gets.

At ‘Winner’s Dinner, ‘chicken dinner’ is a popular meal served to guests, apart from other food items that have been named after different levels of the game. “Kashmir got its ‘chicken dinner’ for real and the PUBG fans couldn’t have asked for more,” said Mr Moazzam Meraj, one of the three friends who managed to set up the restaurant cum café in just three months despite all odds including initial opposition by their parents. He added, “The theme-based café is attracting kids and adults alike to visit and feel the thrill”.

...
Tags: pubg


Latest From Nation

According to the police, S. Deepvaya, 18, a native of Nagpur in Maharashtra, was a first-year student in a private engineering college at Ramapuram.

Chennai: Engineering student falls from fourth floor

The officers waited for a considerable time to nab the person who would have placed it. Since no one came to retrieve the packet, it was taken for examination.

Two kilograms of gold seized at Chennai airport

When a robot commits a crime how to determine whether it’s the vile act of the robot? Most robot-related incidents until now have been, firstly the result of machines being too stupid, rather than too smart, or secondly on account of a disharmonious relationship between man and machine.

Deadly world of criminal robots and drones

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

BJP seeks views of 10 crore people



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NZ vs IND 5th ODI: India win 4 matches in an ODI series in New Zealand for first time

Shami removes the openers to give India the control of the game. (Photo: AFP)
 

WW1 grenade found in French potato shipment

A German World War I hand grenade was found among a shipment of French potatoes imported for a Hong Kong crisp factory (Representational Photo)
 

Oscars 2019: Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper to perform 'Shallow' at the ceremony

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born. (Photo: AP)
 

Smriti Mandhana goes atop ICC ODI rankings chart

After scoring her fourth ODI century and an unbeaten 90 in the three-match series against New Zealand, Mandhana now sits above Ellyse Perry and Meg Lanning. (Photo: AP)
 

'MLA Azam Khan harassed me', says actress Jaya Prada

Jaya Prada and Azam Khan
 

'Fiji Water girl' now serves a lawsuit to Fiji Water Co

Kelleth Cuthbert claims that she did not sign away her rights to 'Fiji Water Girl'. (Photo: instagram/kellethcuthber)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

BJP seeks views of 10 crore people

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Suggestio falsi, Suppressio veri: Two peas in a judicial pod

Turns out the boot was on the other foot. Every allegation trotted out by this pseudo cyber expert was roundly denied by all the authorities concerned.

Chennai: Cop commits suicide on birthday

The deceased G Manigandan, from Pallipattu in Tiruvallur district, was attached to the Armed Reserve Police wing in the city.

7 Tamil Nadu universities to receive Rusa-2 funds

Under this scheme, the university can receive funds up to Rs 35 crores for research and Rs 15 crores for improving employment opportunities of students and entrepreneurship development. State universities need to prepare project proposals and place it before the expert committee to receive funds.

Cash to farmers can be increased if resources improve: Arun Jaitley

He also slammed Congress president Rahul Gandhi for ridiculing the scheme announced in the Interim Budget for 2019-20 by equating it to Rs. 17 a day dole (File Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham