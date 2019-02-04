search on deccanchronicle.com
'It's murder of democracy': BJP hits back at Mamata Banerjee's dharna

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Feb 4, 2019, 12:29 pm IST
Updated Feb 4, 2019, 12:34 pm IST
Javadekar said, 'Whatever is happening in WB is one of a kind. Never before was an investigating team taken into custody.'
“Ye Mamata ji ki emergency hai Bengal mein. Hamari nahi hai, Mamata ji ki hai (This is Mamata’s emergency in West Bengal, and not the Centre’s), said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar as reported by news agency ANI. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
New Delhi: Hitting back at West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said, “Whatever is happening in Kolkata and West Bengal is one of a kind. Never before was an investigating team taken into custody by police. It's murder of democracy. We want to ask Mamata Banerjee why is she staging dharna, who does she want to shield? Police Commissioner or herself?”

Attacking the opposition parties who extended their support, Javadekar said, “Opposition parties have supported Mamata Banerjee. Who are these people? They are out on bail. Such people are standing together. This is not Mahagathbandhan, they are divided by vision and united by corruption. The corrupt are standing together.”

 

“Ye Mamata ji ki emergency hai Bengal mein. Hamari nahi hai, Mamata ji ki hai (This is Mamata’s emergency in West Bengal, and not the Centre’s), said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar as reported by news agency ANI.

Tags: bjp, prakash javadekar, kolkata police, mamata banerjee, kolkata police-cbi face-off
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


