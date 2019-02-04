search on deccanchronicle.com
CBI to move Supreme Court against Kolkata Police today

CBI interim chief M Nageshwar Rao said the agency will move the apex court because the West Bengal police was not cooperating.
The CBI has accused the West Bengal government of impeding investigation of a Supreme Court-ordered probe into two Ponzi schemes and is expected to demand action against the state government and its police. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The CBI to approach the Supreme Court on Monday following a showdown on Sunday with the Kolkata Police which detained a five-man CBI team which had gone quiz the city’s police commissioner Rajeev Kumar on the chit fund cases.

“Today the CBI will approach the Supreme Court on the matter as the West Bengal police is not cooperating,” CBI interim chief M Nageshwar Rao said.

 

According to sources, the agency will inform the Supreme Court about the non-cooperation of the Bengal government and its police, sources said.

The CBI has accused the West Bengal government of impeding investigation of a Supreme Court-ordered probe into two Ponzi schemes and is expected to demand action against the state government and its police.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is sitting on dharna following a fierce attack on the centre, accusing it of orchestrating a CBI team's visit to the Kolkata top cop's home. The Kolkata police refused to let the CBI officers enter and temporarily detained them at a police station.

The CBI team had come to question Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar after he allegedly ignored summons from the agency on two Ponzi schemes.

