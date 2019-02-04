BJP men couldn’t recite RSS anthem

New Delhi: Several top leaders of Delhi BJP were left red faced in front of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) top functionary Manmohan Vaidya, when they were asked to recite the RSS’ anthem (prayer) at a meeting held recently at union minister Dr Harshvardhan’s residence.

According to party insiders, senior BJP leaders from national capital Dr Harshvardhan’s, union minister Vijay Goel and state general secretary (organisation) Sidda-rthan, a RSS pracharak for 15 years, could not recite the RSS’ anthem at a meeting called on February 1 to chalk out strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in the city.

Interestingly, meeting was held in the absence of Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari.

A party insider told this newspaper that Mr Vaidya had chaired the meeting to discuss plan and strategy to counter Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the city and to repeat BJP’s performance of 2014, when party swept all the seven seats.

Meeting was attended by Dr Harshavardhan, Mr Goel, Mr Siddarthan, leader of opposition in Delhi assembly Vijender Gupta, state general secretaries Kuljeet Singh Chahal, Rajesh Bhatia and Ravinder Gupta and few others. It is learnt that during discussion, several ideas and plans were presented before Mr Vaidya.

Mr Goel told about his ‘Dhol Andolan’ to expose Arvind Kejriwal government.

“Not a single idea could impress upon Mr Vaidya. Unhappy with the poor ideation, Mr Vaidya called off the meeting,” said another party leader.

But party leader clarified that following the RSS practice before calling off the meeting, Mr Vaidya asked for the recital of Sangh’ anthem.

“Interestingly, not a single senior Delhi BJP leader or office bearers present there able to recite RSS’s anthem. Unable to find anyone to recite the anthem, Mr Vaidya asked Mr Siddarthan to recite the same, which he failed to do so,” said another leader adding that Mr Vaidya told state general secretary (organisation) Siddarthan, a RSS appointee, that it was not expected from him, who worked as pracharak for 15 years.

Talking about this, a party leader present at the meeting said that it was not a case of not remembering the anthem but a case of forgetting few words here and there.

“Nothing should be read between the lines, we all are ‘Swayamsevak’s of the Sangh and all of us remember our prayer (anthem), but that day we forget a few words and nothing else,” he added.