search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Where's Naga accord? Rahul jibes at Modi ahead of assembly polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI
Published Feb 4, 2018, 1:52 pm IST
Updated Feb 4, 2018, 1:54 pm IST
The Nagaland Accord was signed in Aug, 2015 by Modi and National Socialist Council of Nagaland to end the insurgency in the region.
Rahul said the Naga Accord signed by the prime minister was nowhere to be seen yet. (Photo: File)
 Rahul said the Naga Accord signed by the prime minister was nowhere to be seen yet. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party released its list of 20 candidates for the February 27 Nagaland Assembly polls, Congress President Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Narendra Modi over the Naga accord.

He said the Naga Accord signed by the prime minister was nowhere to be seen yet.

 

"August 2015, Mr Modi claims to create history by signing the NAGA accord. Feb 2018, Naga Accord is still nowhere to be found. Modi ji is the first ever Indian PM whose words don't mean anything," Rahul tweeted. 

The Nagaland Peace Accord was signed in August, 2015 by Modi and National Socialist Council of Nagaland to end the insurgency in the region.  

The BJP became the first political party to release its candidates' list for the Nagaland polls, while the regional parties, tribal groups and civil society organisations in the state are demanding a solution to the vexed Naga political issue before the election.

The BJP has dumped its 15-year-old alliance partner, the ruling Naga People's Front (NPF) to forge an alliance with newly floated Nationalist Democratic People's Party (NDPP) led by former chief minister Neiphiu Rio.

The BJP leaders of Nagaland wrote to party chief Amit Shah, expressing their resentment against the saffron party's pre-poll alliance with the newly-floated party.

Tags: naga accord, narendra modi, rahul gandhi, nagaland polls
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pride 2018: Queer farmer, priest among thousands out to champion LGBTQ rights for all

Every year, supporters and members of the LGBTQ community take to the streets of Mumbai to fight for their basic civil rights. (All photos/gifs: Alfea Jamal)
 

Inside China’s loneliness: Sexbots want to be called 'baby,' turn on dishwasher

The company makes 400 custom dolls per month, up from 10 in 2009. It began research into sexbots in mid-2016 and now employs 120 people. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman reveals how she saved her dying son by secretly giving him cannabis

Now Callie is actively campaigning for legalisation of cannabis to be used as a medicine (Photo: AFP)
 

51-year-old almost dies after drinking 25 cans of energy drinks in just 6 hours

He says the drinks are bad as drugs and should not be sold as they nearly killed him (Photo: AFP)
 

Female Indian scientist on mission to educate women about menstrual health

Female Indian scientist on mission to educate women about menstrual health. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's why Apple is offering free iPhone repairs

If a customer has already paid, they might receive reimbursement for the repair cost.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rethink alliance, don't take 'tough calls', Amit Shah dials Chandrababu

Chandrababu Naidu had last week hinted at breaking alliance with the BJP. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

4th minor apprehended over class 9 boy's murder in Delhi school toilet

Local residents along with the boy's family members staged a protest at the Karawal Nagar Chowk and demanded a probe into the matter. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Were given ample time, but didn't come clean: EC on axed AAP MLAs' plea

In a blow to Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party, the EC on Januray 19 recommended disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs for holding office of profit which was also accepted by President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo: PTI/File)

Oil tanker with 22 Indians onboard goes missing off West Africa: MEA

According to reports, the ship vanished from West Africa and a possibility of hijack is high. (Photo: YouTube/Representational)

Ahead of TDP meet today, BJP says will extend olive branch to save alliance

Soon after the Budget presentation, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu held a tele-conference with party MPs and instructed them to put pressure on the Central government in Parliament over the injustice done to Andhra Pradesh. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham