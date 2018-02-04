search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad: House owners insist on Aadhaar card along with deposit and rent

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | COREENA SUARES
Published Feb 4, 2018, 2:09 am IST
Updated Feb 4, 2018, 3:06 am IST
It is the most important document for marriage and property registrations, vehicle booking and bank accounts.
Aadhaar card
 Aadhaar card

Hyderabad: Aadhar is becoming the most sought-after security document. Even some house owners are asking for the Aadhar card along with deposit and rent. It is the most important document for marriage and property registrations, vehicle booking, new bank accounts, phone connection. Hyderabad and Cyberabad police have advised citizens to seek Aadhaar details before hiring domestic help too.

“When I moved into an apartment in Erramanzil, the owner asked me for Aadhar details. They took a picture and returned the ID. When questioned, the owner said, the police have advised house owners to seek Aadhar details while renting out properties and he had to submit a copy of the Aadhar card to the regional police station too. Pan card and voter ID were not enough to serve as a security document, as the owner insisted for a copy of the Aadhaar card,” said Ms Angela Shekar.

 

Recently, the ministry of external affairs scrapped the requirement of a verification letter from IPS, IAS and group 1 officer for passports under the tatkal scheme and made Aadhaar card along with few other documents mandatory.

Advocate Shashi Kiran said, “Aadhaar card is asked during marriage registrations, to keep a check on child marriages, bigamy and gender violence in the society.” Telecom companies are insisting on Aadhaar details for new SIMs issued too. 

Tags: aadhar card, bank accounts, property
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




