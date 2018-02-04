search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

For farmers’ sop, Telangana govt freezes all payments of staff

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Feb 4, 2018, 1:22 am IST
Updated Feb 4, 2018, 1:44 am IST
Instructions were sent to treasury department to not release any payment, except salaries and staff pension.
The government needs to adjust over Rs 5,000 crore at one go in May for farmers’ sop and has started imposing restrictions on payments from February. (Representational image)
 The government needs to adjust over Rs 5,000 crore at one go in May for farmers’ sop and has started imposing restrictions on payments from February. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Telangana government has frozen all payments, except salaries of staff and pensions, to adjust Rs 5,000 crore that will be given as farmers’ sop.

Though no official orders were issued by the finance department to stop payments, sources in treasury department have said that they have stopped payments based on oral instructions given by ‘higher ups’.

 

With this, implementation of infrastructure projects and welfare schemes have been hit. Contractors have stopped works as their bills are pending with the treasury department. Social security pensions, scholarships, fee reimbursement and Aarogyasri have been affected.

The government needs to adjust over Rs 5,000 crore at one go in May for farmers’ sop and has started imposing restrictions on payments from February.

bill

Though imposing restrictions on payments is a common phenomenon before the presentation of Budget every year, it has started much in advance this year. Normally, the state government presents Budget in the second week of March and restrictions on payments will be imposed from mid-February. However, this time, the restriction started in the first week of January itself. 

Instructions were sent to treasury department to not release any payment, except salaries and staff pension. Out of 31 districts, restrictions were first imposed in 10 districts from January and all other districts were covered now in February.

Tags: telangana government, pensions, finance department
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Telangana: Contractors threaten to stall works if govt fails to pay by February 5
As polls near, Telangana jobs drive in top gear


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Dog bites UNESCO representative, FIR filed against owner

In his complaint, he mentioned the owner of the dog, Gaurav Dayal. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Global demand for designer vagina has soared by almost 50 per cent

According to leading names in the plastic surgery field, the vaginal surgery, one of the most sought-after, is officially the 'fastest growing procedure'.
 

Here's why Apple will delay major features on iOS 12 to 2019

A fresh report suggests that the Cupertino giant might be focusing on improving the performance and security of its iPhone.
 

Record-setting spacewalk ends with antenna in wrong spot

NASA Mission Control said from Houston that the antenna wound up in a position 180 degrees farther than anticipated.
 

Xiaomi launches Redmi 5, Redmi 5 Plus in Malaysia: price and specifications

The smartphone comes in three colour variants — Blue, Black, and Gold.
 

Mother beats one in 5,00,00 odds, gives birth to twins thrice

Misty Lang, 35, a twin herself, grew up in foster care and is not aware whether twins run in her family. (Facebook/ Misty Lang)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bengaluru: Narendra Modi’s 100 mins in the IT capital

The city police have made elaborate security arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city to participate in the valedictory of BJP's Parivarthana Rally at Palace Grounds on Sunday. 

Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau announces reward for clues on corrupt babu

Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau

Hyderabad: Swachh survey feedback system goes dysfunctional

The Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS),  which has been designed to collect citizens’ feedback on the Swachh Survekshan survey, has become dysfunctional. (Representational image)

Telangana to distribute free spectacles to the needy

The CM suggested that besides the eye specialists in the state if need be, services of eye specialists from other states should be sought in.

Hyderabad: Teachers want weekly tests

The decision to conduct weekly tests for subjects such as maths, Hindi and English was taken in August last, and has been implemented ever since in government schools.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham