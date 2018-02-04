Don’t forget mother tongue: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu to public

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu arrives in Pedanadipadu Arts & Science College on a bullock cart to attend Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Pedanadipadu Arts & Science College at Pedanandipadu village in Guntur district on Saturday. (Photo: DC)

Guntur: Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu lamenting over shunning the use of mother tongue, Telugu, by the younger generation and asked the public, mainly parents and youngsters, to promote the ancient and sweet language by speaking.

He came to Pedanandipadu in Guntur district on Saturday and inaugurated the golden jubilee celebrations of Pedanandipadu Arts and Science College. Supreme Court judge Lavu Nageswara Rao was also present.

Mr Naidu said that there is nothing wrong in learning English and other languages but forgetting mother tongue is not acceptable. He asked the students to payback to educational institutions which provided them good education. He asked farmers to swtich to horticulture crops and dairy farming to get rid of crises arising due to cultivation of conventional crops.

Lamenting over the suicides by farmers, Mr Venkaiah Naidu felt that poultry and dairy farmers were not getting distressed so as to commit suicides and suggested that farmers think about alternatives to get good income.

Welcoming the allocations of `11 lakh crore of funds for agriculture in the Union Budget, he stressed the need to boost agriculture in the coming years and making India the supplier of agriculture produce to the world.

Lamenting over the division of joint families into nuclear families, he said that India's family culture won accolades in the world. “Youngsters can go to foreign countries but they should return and live with family members without forgetting their birth place/villages.”

He asked the public not to forget mother, native place, mother tongue and mother country and to serve the country and society in all possible manners.

Mr Naidu, recalling his association and earlier visits to Pedanandipadu, said the locals largely participated in the Indian freedom movement and post Independence, Pedanandipadu produced famous doctors, engineers, leaders, judges, engineers and other professionals. He said that Mr Lavu Nageswara Rao is one of the jewels of Pedanandipadu.