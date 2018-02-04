search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Don’t forget mother tongue: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu to public

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 4, 2018, 6:56 am IST
Updated Feb 4, 2018, 6:56 am IST
Mr Naidu said that there is nothing wrong in learning English and other languages but forgetting mother tongue is not acceptable.
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu arrives in Pedanadipadu Arts & Science College on a bullock cart to attend Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Pedanadipadu Arts & Science College at Pedanandipadu village in Guntur district on Saturday. (Photo: DC)
 Vice President Venkaiah Naidu arrives in Pedanadipadu Arts & Science College on a bullock cart to attend Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Pedanadipadu Arts & Science College at Pedanandipadu village in Guntur district on Saturday. (Photo: DC)

Guntur: Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu lamenting over shunning the use of mother tongue, Telugu,  by the younger generation and asked the public,  mainly parents and youngsters, to promote  the ancient and sweet language by speaking.

He came to Pedanandipadu in Guntur district on Saturday and  inaugurated the golden jubilee celebrations of Pedanandipadu Arts and Science College. Supreme Court judge Lavu Nageswara Rao was also present.

 

Mr Naidu said that there is nothing wrong in learning English and other languages but forgetting mother tongue is not acceptable. He asked the students to payback to educational institutions which provided them good education. He asked farmers to swtich to horticulture crops and dairy farming to get rid of crises arising due to cultivation of conventional crops.

Lamenting over the suicides by farmers, Mr Venkaiah Naidu  felt that poultry and dairy farmers were not getting distressed so as to commit suicides   and suggested that farmers think about alternatives to get good income. 

Welcoming the allocations of `11 lakh crore of funds for agriculture in the Union Budget, he stressed the need to boost agriculture in the coming years and making India the supplier of agriculture produce to the world. 

Lamenting over the division of joint families into nuclear families, he said that India's family culture won accolades in the world. “Youngsters can go to foreign countries but they should return and live with family members without forgetting their birth place/villages.” 

He asked the public not to forget mother, native place, mother tongue and mother country and to serve the country and society in all possible manners.   

Mr Naidu, recalling his association and earlier visits to Pedanandipadu,  said the locals largely participated in the Indian freedom movement and post Independence,  Pedanandipadu produced famous doctors, engineers, leaders, judges, engineers and other professionals. He said that Mr Lavu Nageswara Rao is one of the jewels of Pedanandipadu.

Tags: vice president m. venkaiah naidu, telugu
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Guntur




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Dog bites UNESCO representative, FIR filed against owner

In his complaint, he mentioned the owner of the dog, Gaurav Dayal. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Global demand for designer vagina has soared by almost 50 per cent

According to leading names in the plastic surgery field, the vaginal surgery, one of the most sought-after, is officially the 'fastest growing procedure'.
 

Here's why Apple will delay major features on iOS 12 to 2019

A fresh report suggests that the Cupertino giant might be focusing on improving the performance and security of its iPhone.
 

Record-setting spacewalk ends with antenna in wrong spot

NASA Mission Control said from Houston that the antenna wound up in a position 180 degrees farther than anticipated.
 

Xiaomi launches Redmi 5, Redmi 5 Plus in Malaysia: price and specifications

The smartphone comes in three colour variants — Blue, Black, and Gold.
 

Mother beats one in 5,00,00 odds, gives birth to twins thrice

Misty Lang, 35, a twin herself, grew up in foster care and is not aware whether twins run in her family. (Facebook/ Misty Lang)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Asha workers’ demands to be fulfilled: Bengaluru Mayor

Mayor Sampath Raj

Costly ritual! Kalasa abhisheka fee soars to Rs 35 lakh

Jain pontiff Charukeethy Bhattaraka Swamiji distributes clothes and foodgrains to people at Shravanabelagola on Saturday – DC

Hyderabad: House owners insist on Aadhaar card along with deposit and rent

Aadhaar card

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to splurge public funds on luxury vehicles

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation

Central aid: Congress, BJP slug it out ahead of Modi’s Bengaluru visit

KPCC working president Dinesh Gundurao and Agriculture Minister Krishna Byregowda address reporters in Bengaluru on Saturday – DC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham