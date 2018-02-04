search on deccanchronicle.com
Central aid: Congress, BJP slug it out ahead of Modi’s Bengaluru visit

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 4, 2018, 1:48 am IST
Updated Feb 4, 2018, 3:03 am IST
Ruling party wants Modi to give ‘hisab’; BSY: It’s a bundle of lies from govt
KPCC working president Dinesh Gundurao and Agriculture Minister Krishna Byregowda address reporters in Bengaluru on Saturday – DC
Bengaluru: As the countdown for  Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s  Sunday visit to Bengaluru began on Saturday, the Congress and  BJP  took on each other over release of Central assistance to Karnataka by the NDA government . 

While KPCC working president, Dinesh Gundurao and Agriculture Minister C Krishna Byregowda wanted Mr Modi to give them a “hisab” and clarify what happened to the amount owed to the state, state BJP chief B.S. Yeddyurappa slammed the Congress government for telling a 'bundle of lies' to cover up its financial mismanagement of the last four- and- a -half years.

 

Speaking to reporters, the two Congress leaders hit out at the BJP saying its national president, Amit Shah, was employing less than respectful tactics to see the lotus bloom in the south once again.

“The BJP claims it has given us a generous sum, but this is far from true. Mr Shah says Karnataka was given the Rs 3 lakh crores it is entitled to, but he is lying on two counts, first by saying that all the money has been released and second that our devolution is a magnanimous Rs 3 lakh crore.  The state’s total devolution for five years according to the formula is Rs 2,02,370 crore and of this the Centre still owes us 10,553 crores,” they said.

Mr  Yeddyurappa on the other hand took on  the Congress for failing to  give an account of how it spenst the Rs 1,35,089 crore received from the Union government during 2017-18 (till November).

“It is Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s responsibility to explain this to the people of Karnataka.  During the 13th finance commission (from 2010 to 2015), Karnataka received Rs 73,209 crore. But after the BJP-led NDA came to power (from 2014-15 to 2017-18 November), it has received Rs 1,35,089 crore, which is  three times more,” he contended, claiming the Centre had not released the Rs 10,000 crore due to the state as it had not submitted a utilisation certificate for various schemes.

Tags: narendra modi, congress, bjp
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




