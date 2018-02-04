search on deccanchronicle.com
Budget is collective decision, CM playing drama: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 4, 2018, 6:51 am IST
Updated Feb 4, 2018, 6:51 am IST
Chandrababu Naidu may promise moon but the people should use your discretion in the ensuing elections, he said.
YSRC chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy addresses people at South Mopuru in Nellore Rural mandal on Saturday. (Photo: DC)
Nellore: Ridiculing Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu purportedly expressing displeasure over the Union Budget, YSR Congress president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the TD, being a coalition partner, has to be part of the decisions taken by the NDA.

Addressing a large gathering at south Mopuru in Nellore Rural mandal on Saturday, leader of the Opposition said, “Chandrababu Naidu expressing dissatisfaction is a drama as the Budget, before being presented,  was approved by the Union Cabinet, in which TD has two ministers. The theatrics of Mr Naidu would not work anymore,  however best the media tries to project him.”

 

“When he had watered down the Special Category Status (SCS) or when he wrote to the Prime Minister that the state is not keen on Dugarajapatnam Port and that some other project be sanctioned in lieu of the port, he did not feel the pinch nor did he express displeasure as it served his purpose. Now, he is talking as if the NDA government has served a raw deal to the state in the Budget.”

The Opposition leader said: “Mr Naidu backstabbed NTR and he can do the same to Narendra Modi or anyone else when time comes. The Union Budget is a collective decision and TD cannot refrain from taking the blame that the state interests have been ignored.”

“Mr Naidu failed to mount pressure on the Centre as he always kept his personal interests ahead of people’s interests. From Polavaram to Bhogapuram international airport, he has been looking for kickbacks and was never serious on people’s welfare. He has cancelled the tender of Bhogapuram airport as he wanted to give it to his favoured few and not the Airports Authority of India (AAI) which has given a good deal to the state.”

Mr Reddy said the houses for poor have been given to contractors and are being sold at an exorbitant rate of Rs 2,000 per sq.ft while in fact, they would cost nothing more than Rs 1,000 per sq. ft. The contract is designed in such a way that the contractor makes a quick buck while the poor would be paying the EMI life-long, he said. 

Chandrababu Naidu may promise moon but the people should use your discretion in the ensuing elections, he said.

