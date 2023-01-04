  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 04 Jan 2023 Sonia Gandhi admitte ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Sonia Gandhi admitted to hospital Ganga Ram Hospital

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 4, 2023, 3:17 pm IST
Updated Jan 4, 2023, 3:17 pm IST
File photo of Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)
 File photo of Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

NEW DELHI: Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital here on Wednesday for routine check-up, sources said.

Her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accompanied her to the hospital, they said.

According to them, Sonia Gandhi has been suffering from a respiratory infection.

Sources added that Sonia Gandhi has been unwell since Tuesday which is why Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had returned to Delhi after walking seven kilometres in the Bharat Jodo Yatra that entered Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday evening.

The Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed its journey at 6 am on Wednesday after halting for the night at Mavikalan in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat.

Priyanka Gandhi did not, however, join Rahul Gandhi at the yatra's resumption. She is likely to join after noon, party sources said.

...
Tags: sonia gandhi, ganga ram hospital, priyanka gandhi vadra, bharat jodo yatra


Latest From Nation

Union Minister Anurag Thakur briefs the reporters about the Cabinet decisions. (Photo: ANI)

Cabinet approves Rs 19,744-cr National Green Hydrogen Mission

n one of the cases reported in 2014, Task Force sleuths nabbed an Uttar Pradesh-based guest worker and three others from the city in Secunderabad, seized drugs from them and handed over the case to ANC for further investigation. But the Forensic Science Laboratory during the examination found the samples collected from the accused were found to be of a different drug and did not match the drug as claimed by the police. (Representational image)

Shoddy investigation fails drugs cases

A team of Fire personnel rushed to the spot and tried to put out the fire. However, the property of around `4 to `5 lakh was believed burnt to ashes. The police registered a case against the family members of the Sanjana. (Representational image)

Bride’s relatives set groom's house on fire in Huzurabad

Forum for Good Governance requested the state government to close down defunct corporations as they have become rehabilitation centres for politicians who are spent force. (Image: Facebook)

Forum for Good Governance wants defunct corporations shut



MOST POPULAR

 

New movies this week

Veera Gunnamma tells the story of a courageous woman belonging to north Andhra region who fought against the zamindars and even the Britishers. — Representational Image/DC
 

‘What to Watch’ for the week ending January 6

‘Woman of the Dead’ which premiers on January 5, Thursday is the story of a woman’s quest to find out who killed her husband. (Image credit: Netflix)
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

EAM Jaishankar: China violated pacts not to amass troops at LAC

Mr Jaishankar further said if Europe was trying to cushion its population on the issue of Russian oil imports, then the same option has to be available to other nations as well. (File Photo: PTI)

PM Modi asks scientific community to make India more self-reliant

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 108th Indian Science Congress on the theme 'Science and Technology for Sustainable Development with Women Empowerment', via video conferencing, in New Delhi (PTI)

SC judge recuses from hearing plea against early release of Bilkis Bano case convicts

Bilkis Bano (PTI file image)

'PM proved right: Will Congress apologise?'

Will Rahul Gandhi now say sorry for his campaign against demonetisation?: Ravi Shankar Prasad (File photo)

Statement made by a minister cannot be attributed vicariously to govt: SC

Supreme Court (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->