Nation Current Affairs 04 Jan 2020 Stones pelted at Gur ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Stones pelted at Gurudwara Nankana Sahib by Pakistani mob

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published Jan 4, 2020, 1:26 am IST
Updated Jan 4, 2020, 1:26 am IST
The Gurudwara in Pakistani Punjab is especially revered as Nankana Sahib is the birthplace of the founder of Sikhism.
Visiting sikh pilgrims attend their religious festival at Nankana Sahib near Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo: AP)
 Visiting sikh pilgrims attend their religious festival at Nankana Sahib near Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: In the wake of reports that the historic Nankana Sahib Gurudwara and Sikh pilgrims visiting it were targeted by a stone-pelting Pakistani mob in Pakistani Punjab, India on Friday lashed out at the “vandalism” there and “strongly condemned these wanton acts of destruction and desecration of the holy place”.

India asked Pakistan “to take immediate steps to ensure the safety, security, and welfare of the members of the Sikh community”, to take “strong action against the miscreants who indulged in desecration of the Gurudwara and attacked members of the minority Sikh community” and also “to take all measures to protect and preserve the sanctity of the holy Nankana Sahib Gurudwara and its surroundings”.

 

New Delhi said these “reprehensible actions followed the forcible abduction and conversion of Jagjit Kaur, the Sikh girl who was kidnapped from her home in the city of Nankana Sahib in August last year”.

According to news agency reports from Chandigarh, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh appealed to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to ensure that the devotees stranded at the Nankana Sahib Gurudwara were rescued from the mob.

The Gurudwara in Pakistani Punjab is especially revered as Nankana Sahib is the birthplace of the founder of Sikhism and first Guru of the Sikhs Guru Nanak who was born in the 15th century.

India concerned over desecration
According to some media reports, the violent mob was led by the members of the Muslim family that had abducted the Sikh girl in September last year.

Following tremendous pressure, the girl was returned to her family soon after the reported intervention by the Pakistan Government.

In a statement on Friday, the MEA said, “We are concerned at the vandalism carried out at the revered Nankana Sahib Gurudwara today. Members of the Sikh community have been subjected to acts of violence in the holy city of Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Shri Guru Nanak Dev ji. These reprehensible actions followed the forcible abduction and conversion of Jagjit Kaur, who was kidnapped from her home in the city of Nankana Sahib in August last year.”

MEA added, “India strongly condemns acts of destruction and desecration of the holy place. We call upon the Government of Pakistan to take immediate steps to ensure the safety, security, and welfare of the members of the Sikh community. Strong action  must be taken against the miscreants who indulged in desecration of the holy Gurudwara and attacked members of the minority Sikh community. In addition, Government of Pakistan is enjoined to take all measures to protect and preserve the sanctity of the holy Nankana Sahib Gurudwara and it surroundings.”

...
Tags: nankana sahib gurudwara, sikh pilgrims
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Women, trans and queers during a protest march from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar against the amended Citizenship Act, NRC and NPR, in New Delhi on Friday. (PTI)

Delhi CAA protests peaceful

Shivshankar Menon

India like Pakistan is intolerant: Shivshankar Menon

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam.

TTD mops up Rs 1,161.74crore in hundi in 2019

However, as January 11 is a second Saturday, schools and colleges will function as a weekday.

Sankranti holidays reduced for schools and colleges



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Check out this hashtag...': PM launches Twitter campaign in support of CAA

(Photo: File)
 

Photos: Kartik, Janhvi and team wrap up second schedule of 'Dostana 2' on Christmas

Dostana 2 team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

Founded in 2009, the cafe annually pays its respect to popular personalities in the form of life-sized, hand-crafted chocolate statues. (Photo: ANI)
 

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)
 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

CAA fails constitution test, says Amarinder Singh; Ravi Shankar Prasad hits back

Taking to Twitter, Singh targeted Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and asserted that the Centre must pay attention to the issues raised by the state governments, as they also 'represent the voice of people'. (Photo: ANI)

'For how long will Sena tolerate Savarkar's humiliation?' asks Fadnavis

'How long will Shiv Sena tolerate the humiliation of a person (Savarkar) who sacrificed everything for the nation? We will not be silent on this. We will not tolerate the humiliation of Veer Savarkar,' Fadnavis said. (Photo: File | PTI)

'Investigation underway in issue concerning Noida SSP': UP DGP

'We are looking into this whole matter, but this is an unauthorized communication by SSP, its violation of service rules. IG Meerut is looking into it,' said Singh. (Photo: ANI)

Savarkar's grandson seeks ban on booklet, urges case against Congress Seva Dal

'Congress is plotting to defame Savarkar. The party is conspiring to spread anarchy in the country by making unwarranted accusations on the freedom fighter Savarkar. The government must take an action against the Congress Seva Dal and should register a criminal case against them,' said Ranjit in a press release. (Photo: File | ANI)

Police submits chargesheet in connection with death of 23-year-old Unnao rape victim

The 23-year-old Unnao rape victim, who was airlifted to Delhi and admitted to Safdarjung Hospital with 90 per cent burns after being set on fire, died following a cardiac arrest on December 6, 2019. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham