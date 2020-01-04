Nation Current Affairs 04 Jan 2020 Relocated tigress se ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Relocated tigress sent back to Kanha

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO AND RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Jan 4, 2020, 2:04 am IST
Updated Jan 4, 2020, 2:04 am IST
In Odisha, Sundari was released into Satkosia Tiger Reserve in August the same year.
Tigress Sundari
 Tigress Sundari

BHUBANESWAR/ Bhopal: Odisha government has decided that tigress Sunadri, which was brought from Madhya Pradesh’s Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in 2018 as part of big cat translocation programme, would be shifted to Kanha National Park in Madhya Pradesh.

The decision comes two weeks after a directive by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) to immediately shift the tigress to Madhya Pradesh.

 

Odisha Chief Wildlife Warden Hari Shankar Upadhyay, on Friday said that the state government has written to its M.P. counterpart, requesting it to take back Sundari in line with NTCA directive.

In Odisha, Sundari was released into Satkosia Tiger Reserve in August the same year. The state forest department, however, was forced to relocate the big cat into a special rehabilitation enclosure after the death of two persons and a bullock at Baghamunda and Tainsi villages inside the reserve area after the tigress attack sparked protests.

Criticising the state government for violating the standard operating procedure (SOP) by keeping the tigress inside the enclosure, NTCA wrote to the Odisha chief secretarymaintaining that “tigress cannot be allowed to be kept in a small enclosure for any longer. Therefore, in interest of tiger conservation, the it shall be withdrawn and brought to  Kanha Tiger Reserve, Madhya Pradesh, with immediate effect for re-wilding”

NTCA also made it clear that there will be no inter-state translocation in Odisha, henceforth. The development has threatened to trigger a row between the two states, with M.P. declaring to thwart any move to relocate Sundari if it was found unfit to be released in wild.

Conservationist  Ajey Dubey slammed Odisha forest department’s failure to save M.P.’S male tiger, which was poisoned to death in Satkosia, leading the experiment to fail. “Satkosia tiger reserve is highly vulnerable to poaching causing disappearance of big cats in the reserve,” he said

...
Tags: tigress
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar


Latest From Nation

T Harish Rao.

T Harish Rao: Congress, BJP wiped out

The BCG additionally focused on the development of Rayalaseema, along with Prakasam and Nellore districts, again a strategic move to help the YSRC government preempt the demand for Kurnool as a full-fledged capital in the short term, or a greater Rayalaseema state in the long run.

Vijayawada: Panel focuses on failure of greenfield capitals

Jagan Mohan Reddy.

CBI court tells Jagan Mohan Reddy, appear on January 10

The kidnappers were arrested, though the main accused Koteshwar Rao could not be nabbed.

Hyderabad: Kidnapped bizman rescued



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Check out this hashtag...': PM launches Twitter campaign in support of CAA

(Photo: File)
 

Photos: Kartik, Janhvi and team wrap up second schedule of 'Dostana 2' on Christmas

Dostana 2 team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

Founded in 2009, the cafe annually pays its respect to popular personalities in the form of life-sized, hand-crafted chocolate statues. (Photo: ANI)
 

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)
 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

TTD mops up Rs 1,161.74crore in hundi in 2019

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam.

Sankranti holidays reduced for schools and colleges

However, as January 11 is a second Saturday, schools and colleges will function as a weekday.

Hyderabad: ‘Hoist flag to send message’

Around 1,000 national flags were distributed after the prayers at Shahi Masjid on Friday. (DECCAN CHRONICLE)

Hyderabad: ‘Govt needs to provide statistics’

A discussion on why we need the CAA had been organised where both pro and anti CAA voices could be heard so as to give more clarity on what exactly the Act was about.

CAA fails constitution test, says Amarinder Singh; Ravi Shankar Prasad hits back

Taking to Twitter, Singh targeted Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and asserted that the Centre must pay attention to the issues raised by the state governments, as they also 'represent the voice of people'. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham