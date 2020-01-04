Nation Current Affairs 04 Jan 2020 People protesting ag ...
Nation, Current Affairs

People protesting against CAA ignorant, says Ram Madhav

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJESWARI PARASA
Published Jan 4, 2020, 1:32 am IST
Updated Jan 4, 2020, 1:32 am IST
He was addressing students at a meet organised by the students union wing of the RSS.
With BJP National General secretary Ram Madhav delivering a speech about ‘CAA myths’ at Osmania University, ABVP students bring out a rally in support of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act on Friday. (Deepak Deshpande)
 With BJP National General secretary Ram Madhav delivering a speech about ‘CAA myths’ at Osmania University, ABVP students bring out a rally in support of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act on Friday. (Deepak Deshpande)

Hyderabad: “During our childhood, we used to have waterproof watches, which were deemed high fashion in those days. These days, some leaders who are talking an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) stance are a lot like that. These people are knowledge-proof, and information-proof. No matter how hard you try to educate them, nothing will sink in their minds. And worse, they think it as fashionable to have closed minds,” said Mr Ram Madhav, national general secretary of the BJP, on Friday.

He was addressing students at a meet organised by the students union wing of the RSS, Akhil  Bharathiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), at the Tagore auditorium in Osmania University (OU).

 

“The opposition is misleading youth. There is no problem to any Indian Muslim because of the CAA, as all it does is to give citizenship to minorities from the neighbouring countries of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, who are staying as refugees in our country. This policy was not initiated today. We are delivering the promises that were long back given by Pundit Jawaharlal Nehru and Mrs Indira Gandhi during their tenures as prime minister. It is a long pending demand,” said Mr Madhav.

“Unfortunately, people who are protesting against the CAA, do not even know these facts, and they don't even want to know either. By resorting to violence in the name of protests, they are marring the reputation of the country abroad. The only reason why Muslims have not been included in the list is because these neighbouring countries are Islamic nations, where Muslims are considered as first-grade citizens whereas minorities like Hindus, Buddhists and Jains had to flee from their countries. Now we are giving citizenship to them on humanitarian grounds,” he said.

Several students affiliated to the ABVP were present at the event, but the left wing and other opposition-affiliated student wings gave the talk a miss.
Students of the RSS-affiliated ABVP at the meeting said, “We accept Muslims from our country. We don’t have any problem with them. But why do we have to accept Muslims from other nations, when there are so many Islamic nations in the world who can offer them citizenship,” said B. Rajeswari, sociology student, OU.

...
Tags: caa, ram madhav
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Women, trans and queers during a protest march from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar against the amended Citizenship Act, NRC and NPR, in New Delhi on Friday. (PTI)

Delhi CAA protests peaceful

Shivshankar Menon

India like Pakistan is intolerant: Shivshankar Menon

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam.

TTD mops up Rs 1,161.74crore in hundi in 2019

However, as January 11 is a second Saturday, schools and colleges will function as a weekday.

Sankranti holidays reduced for schools and colleges



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Check out this hashtag...': PM launches Twitter campaign in support of CAA

(Photo: File)
 

Photos: Kartik, Janhvi and team wrap up second schedule of 'Dostana 2' on Christmas

Dostana 2 team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

Founded in 2009, the cafe annually pays its respect to popular personalities in the form of life-sized, hand-crafted chocolate statues. (Photo: ANI)
 

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)
 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

CAA fails constitution test, says Amarinder Singh; Ravi Shankar Prasad hits back

Taking to Twitter, Singh targeted Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and asserted that the Centre must pay attention to the issues raised by the state governments, as they also 'represent the voice of people'. (Photo: ANI)

'For how long will Sena tolerate Savarkar's humiliation?' asks Fadnavis

'How long will Shiv Sena tolerate the humiliation of a person (Savarkar) who sacrificed everything for the nation? We will not be silent on this. We will not tolerate the humiliation of Veer Savarkar,' Fadnavis said. (Photo: File | PTI)

'Investigation underway in issue concerning Noida SSP': UP DGP

'We are looking into this whole matter, but this is an unauthorized communication by SSP, its violation of service rules. IG Meerut is looking into it,' said Singh. (Photo: ANI)

Savarkar's grandson seeks ban on booklet, urges case against Congress Seva Dal

'Congress is plotting to defame Savarkar. The party is conspiring to spread anarchy in the country by making unwarranted accusations on the freedom fighter Savarkar. The government must take an action against the Congress Seva Dal and should register a criminal case against them,' said Ranjit in a press release. (Photo: File | ANI)

Police submits chargesheet in connection with death of 23-year-old Unnao rape victim

The 23-year-old Unnao rape victim, who was airlifted to Delhi and admitted to Safdarjung Hospital with 90 per cent burns after being set on fire, died following a cardiac arrest on December 6, 2019. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham