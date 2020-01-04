Nation Current Affairs 04 Jan 2020 P Chidambaram questi ...
P Chidambaram questioned by Enforcement Directorate

According to sources the former Union finance minister was questioned by the ED officials for about six hours.
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday questioned senior Congress leader and former Union finance minister P Chidambaram in connection with its money laundering probe related to losses suffered by Air India as part of an alleged multi-crore aviation scam. The ED officials were tight-lipped about the questioning of Chidambaram.

His statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), sources said adding that he may be called for questioning again.

Chidambaram was first summoned by the ED in this case on August 23 last year but at that time he was under CBI custody after being arrested in the INX Media alleged corruption case. The case pertains to the purchase of 48 aircraft from Airbus and 68 from Boeing for around Rs 70,000 crore in 2007.

