'Never seen such spontaneous agitation': Ghulam Nabi Azad on CAA protests

ANI
Published Jan 4, 2020, 2:27 pm IST
Updated Jan 4, 2020, 2:27 pm IST
The CAA, 2019 grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.
'The issue of CAA has shaken the entire country. In the past few decades I have never seen such a spontaneous agitation taking place across the country involving all sections of society,' said Azad. (Photo: File)
 'The issue of CAA has shaken the entire country. In the past few decades I have never seen such a spontaneous agitation taking place across the country involving all sections of society,' said Azad. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act has shaken the entire country and is being opposed by all sections of the society.

"The issue of CAA has shaken the entire country. In the past few decades I have never seen such a spontaneous agitation taking place across the country involving all sections of society," said Azad.

 

"The entire country is against CAA. In Parliament, most of the Opposition parties have opposed the Bill. Five regional parties who have voted in favour of the government now realize that they should not have supported the Bill," he added.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

 

