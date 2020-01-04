Nation Current Affairs 04 Jan 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Is ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Mamata Banerjee: Is Modi Pakistan’s ambassador?

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published Jan 4, 2020, 1:57 am IST
Updated Jan 4, 2020, 1:57 am IST
Mamata also expressed her doubt on whether Modi had forgotten the country before seeking him to focus on the discussion of ‘Hindustan’.
Mamata Banerjee.
Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday ridiculed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his frequent comparison of the country with Pakistan on various issues. Taking a dig at Modi, she wondered if he has become the “ambassador of Pakistan” and he has not felt “ashamed” of his “glorification” of the neighbouring country while being the PM of India.

The Trinamul Congress supremo also expressed her doubt on whether Modi had forgotten the country before seeking him to focus on the discussion of ‘Hindustan’ instead of the neighbouring country. Her attack on the PM during a protest rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens in Siliguri came a week ahead of his visit to the city when she is likely to meet him.

 

Announcing of taking her firece movement to Darjeeling also, Ms Banerjee said, “The number one leader of our country asks people to go to Pakistan whenever he is told about something. I feel sad about it. Does it have any sense? I respect our PM. But I have a question for him. When our country is so big and so is our democracy, why do you then compare our country with Pakistan? Dont you feel ashamed of it?”

She asked Modi, “Have you become the ambassador of Pakistan? Have you been appointed as the ambassador of Pakistan that you would glorify them everyday? You need to talk of Hindustan.”

...
