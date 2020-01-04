Nation Current Affairs 04 Jan 2020 Kerala CM Pinarayi V ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan writes to 11 non-BJP CMs

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 4, 2020, 1:58 am IST
Updated Jan 4, 2020, 1:58 am IST
Mr Vijayan said the CAA had created widespread apprehensions among a large section of society across the country.
Pinarayi Vijayan.
 Pinarayi Vijayan.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged non-BJP NDA Chief Ministers to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act (AA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and consider passing resolutions in their respective State Assemblies demanding the repeal of the Act.

In a letter written to 11 chief ministers, Mr Vijayan drew their attention towards the resolution passed by the Kerala Assembly urging the repeal of  Citizenship Amendment Act. The states which are of the opinion that the legislation should be repealed can also consider similar steps so that it will be an eye-opener to the proponents of the CAA and NRC, he added.

 

The letter was sent to the Chief Ministers of West Bengal, Punjab, Maharasthra, Jharkhand, Delhi, Bihar, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Telagana state didn't figure in the list.

Sources in CMO said the letter may not have been written to Telangana state as it is yet to come out on a joint platform against the CAA.

Mr Vijayan said the CAA had created widespread apprehensions among a large section of society across the country.

“The need of the hour is unity among all Indians who wish to protect and preserve our cherished values of democracy and secularism. People from a cross-section of society irrespective of any differences they might have, need to stand united in preserving the basic tenets of our polity which form the corner stone of Indian democracy,” he added.

He said Kerala had decided to address the apprehensions about National Register of Citizens. Since the National Population Register will lead to the National Register of Citizens, all works related to it have been stayed in Kerala.

...
Tags: citizenship amendment act, pinarayi vijayan
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Latest From Nation

T Harish Rao.

T Harish Rao: Congress, BJP wiped out

The BCG additionally focused on the development of Rayalaseema, along with Prakasam and Nellore districts, again a strategic move to help the YSRC government preempt the demand for Kurnool as a full-fledged capital in the short term, or a greater Rayalaseema state in the long run.

Vijayawada: Panel focuses on failure of greenfield capitals

Jagan Mohan Reddy.

CBI court tells Jagan Mohan Reddy, appear on January 10

The kidnappers were arrested, though the main accused Koteshwar Rao could not be nabbed.

Hyderabad: Kidnapped bizman rescued



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Check out this hashtag...': PM launches Twitter campaign in support of CAA

(Photo: File)
 

Photos: Kartik, Janhvi and team wrap up second schedule of 'Dostana 2' on Christmas

Dostana 2 team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

Founded in 2009, the cafe annually pays its respect to popular personalities in the form of life-sized, hand-crafted chocolate statues. (Photo: ANI)
 

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)
 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

TTD mops up Rs 1,161.74crore in hundi in 2019

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam.

Sankranti holidays reduced for schools and colleges

However, as January 11 is a second Saturday, schools and colleges will function as a weekday.

Hyderabad: ‘Hoist flag to send message’

Around 1,000 national flags were distributed after the prayers at Shahi Masjid on Friday. (DECCAN CHRONICLE)

Hyderabad: ‘Govt needs to provide statistics’

A discussion on why we need the CAA had been organised where both pro and anti CAA voices could be heard so as to give more clarity on what exactly the Act was about.

CAA fails constitution test, says Amarinder Singh; Ravi Shankar Prasad hits back

Taking to Twitter, Singh targeted Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and asserted that the Centre must pay attention to the issues raised by the state governments, as they also 'represent the voice of people'. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham