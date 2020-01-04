Nation Current Affairs 04 Jan 2020 'Is more eviden ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Is more evidence of minorities' oppression Pak needed?' Union min asks protestors

PTI
Published Jan 4, 2020, 4:43 pm IST
Updated Jan 4, 2020, 4:43 pm IST
The comment came after a violent mob attacked Gurdwara Nankana Sahib and pelted stones on Friday.
'Do those who are opposing the CAA need more evidence of oppression of minorities in Pakistan,' Hardeep Singh Puri asked. (Photo: File)
 'Do those who are opposing the CAA need more evidence of oppression of minorities in Pakistan,' Hardeep Singh Puri asked. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: A day after a mob attack on the Nankana Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri sought to know on Saturday whether those protesting across the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) needed more evidence of oppression of minorities in the neighbouring country.

Taking to Twitter, the Union housing and urban affairs minister said the violent mob that besieged the Nankana Sahib Gurdwara on Friday had threatened to change the name of the holy place to 'Ghulam-e-Mustafa'.

 

Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, also known as Gurdwara Janam Asthan, is the site near Lahore in Pakistan where the first Guru of Sikhs, Guru Nanak, was born.

A violent mob had attacked the gurdwara and pelted it with stones on Friday.

The violent mob that besieged Nankana Sahib Gurudwara has threatened to change the name of our holy place to Ghulam-e-Mustafa.

"Do those who are opposing the CAA need more evidence of oppression of minorities in Pakistan," Puri said in a tweet in Hindi, along with a video clip that showed a mob threatening to change the name of the gurdwara.

Members of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) and Shiromani Akali Dal staged a protest near the Pakistan High Commission here on Saturday over the mob attack on the Nankana Sahib Gurdwara.

According to the CAA, Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians who came to the country from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, facing religious persecution in those nations, will not be treated as illegal immigrants but be given Indian citizenship.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: hardeep singh puri, citizenship amendment act, 'ghulam-e-mustafa', dsgmc, gurdwara nankana sahib, mob attack
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Pandian was the first senior AIADMK functionary to publicly take a stand against former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's aide V K Sasikala after the death of the late party supremo in December 2016. (Photo: ANI)

Former Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker PH Pandian passes away

'The parents are requested to ensure that their wards appear for the examination on the given date. The students are also advised to regularly visit the official websites www.jmi.ac.in and www.jmicoe.in for updates to avoid any confusion arising due to rumours and wrong communication on social media,' it said. (Photo: File | PTI)

Delhi: Jamia university semester exams to begin on January 9

'Writing objectionable articles is wrong, ideological differences fine but personal comments should not be made, especially when the person (Savarkar) is not alive. The booklet should be withdrawn,' said the NCP leader. (Photo: Facebook | File))

'Avoid personal comments': NCP, Sena attack Cong for booklet on Savarkar

'The issue of CAA has shaken the entire country. In the past few decades I have never seen such a spontaneous agitation taking place across the country involving all sections of society,' said Azad. (Photo: File)

'Never seen such spontaneous agitation': Ghulam Nabi Azad on CAA protests



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Check out this hashtag...': PM launches Twitter campaign in support of CAA

(Photo: File)
 

Photos: Kartik, Janhvi and team wrap up second schedule of 'Dostana 2' on Christmas

Dostana 2 team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

Founded in 2009, the cafe annually pays its respect to popular personalities in the form of life-sized, hand-crafted chocolate statues. (Photo: ANI)
 

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)
 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Former Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker PH Pandian passes away

Pandian was the first senior AIADMK functionary to publicly take a stand against former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's aide V K Sasikala after the death of the late party supremo in December 2016. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi: Jamia university semester exams to begin on January 9

'The parents are requested to ensure that their wards appear for the examination on the given date. The students are also advised to regularly visit the official websites www.jmi.ac.in and www.jmicoe.in for updates to avoid any confusion arising due to rumours and wrong communication on social media,' it said. (Photo: File | PTI)

'Avoid personal comments': NCP, Sena attack Cong for booklet on Savarkar

'Writing objectionable articles is wrong, ideological differences fine but personal comments should not be made, especially when the person (Savarkar) is not alive. The booklet should be withdrawn,' said the NCP leader. (Photo: Facebook | File))

'Never seen such spontaneous agitation': Ghulam Nabi Azad on CAA protests

'The issue of CAA has shaken the entire country. In the past few decades I have never seen such a spontaneous agitation taking place across the country involving all sections of society,' said Azad. (Photo: File)

Infant death toll rises to 107 in Kota's JK Lon Hospital

Following the death of an infant in the morning, the death toll in JK Lon Hospital here has risen to 107, officials said on Saturday. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham