Hyderabad: Rains over, brace yourself for cold

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | T.S.S. SIDDHARTH
Published Jan 4, 2020, 1:28 am IST
Updated Jan 4, 2020, 1:28 am IST
City got 19,700% excess than usual 0.1 mm rainfall on Friday.
A big crater near Owaisi Hospital in Kanchanbagh. (P. Surendra)
Hyderabad: The city’s tryst with rain is over for now, meteorologists predict, saying that there would be very scant showers, close to being negligible, over the city from Friday onwards.

The new year of 2020 started off more than merely on a rainy note. The city received 19.6 mm of rainfall on Friday, which is 19,700 per cent excess, of the usual 0.1 mm of rainfall it receives during this time of the year. “We can expect light to moderate rains in the city till Friday night. After that, the cumulonimbus clouds (rain-bearing clouds) would move away from the city and bring about a clear sky,” Dr K. Nagaratna, director, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) told Deccan Chronicle.

 

Giving reasons for the unexpected rains, Dr Nagaratna, said, “there is a trough travelling over Telangana from north interior Tamil Nadu, going toward north-east Madya Pradesh, across interior Karnataka, and Marathwada and eastern Vidarbha in Maharashtra. This has brought rain over the state.” However, this trough would subside by Saturday morning and bring about a pleasant climate over the city. While some people on social media, have resorted to calling Friday’s rain a cloudburst, experts refuted it. As per IMD’s interpretation, a cloudburst is defined to have occurred when a place receives over 40 mm of rainfall within a span of three hours. The city on Thursday had received 36.8 mm of rainfall over a span of five hours.

Coming days would be comparatively dry but cold, as there could be a drop in minimum temperatures. The officials have, however, predicted that the drop in temperature would only be felt post-January 10.

