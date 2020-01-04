Nation Current Affairs 04 Jan 2020 Fate of 19 lakh peop ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Fate of 19 lakh people in Assam hangs in balance

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published Jan 4, 2020, 1:55 am IST
Updated Jan 4, 2020, 1:55 am IST
After receiving certified rejection slips, people get 120 days to appeal.
Activists of All Assam Students Union take part in a torch rally against the amended Citizenship Act, in Guwahati on Friday. (PTI)
 Activists of All Assam Students Union take part in a torch rally against the amended Citizenship Act, in Guwahati on Friday. (PTI)

Guwahati: In the ongoing protest against the citizenship act, the most crucial phase of ‘detection and deportation’ of those left out in final publication of  the National Register of Citizens (NRC) has been delayed inordinately with authorities failing to issue ‘rejection slip’ and setting up of 200 new foreigners tribunal for judicial scrutiny of nearly 19 lakh people left out.

It is significant to note that state government had said 200 new Foreigners Tribunals would be set up immediately after the publication of the NRC.

 

Pointing out that at present 100 tribunals are functioning, security sources said that fate of 200 new foreigners tribunal was still hanging in balance. The High Court had recruited members to head these tribunal but their future is also uncertain.

The necessity of more foreigners tribunal was felt as persons, whose names have not been included in the NRC, can file petitions before the Foreigners Tribunals to claim their citizenship and it was apprehended that majority of the persons whose names were left out of the NRC would file petitions.

Security sources said that the persons whose names did not appear in the NRC, would be able to file applications within 120 days of receiving the certified copies of the ‘rejection slips’ that will have detailed reasons for rejection of their application for inclusion of names by the office of the state NRC coordinator.

Though the final NRC was published on August 31 in which the names of 19 lakh applicants were left out, it is still not known when the office of the State NRC Coordinator would start issuing the rejection slips.

It is significant that the NRC Coordinator’s Office had earlier announced that the ‘rejection slips’ would be issued within a month from the date of publication of the final NRC. But later, the state NRC Coordinator Prateek Hajela was transferred to MP following an SC order and the new coordinator is yet to start the process.

Claiming that NRC authorities are yet to start issuing rejection slips, security sources argued that there is no point making new Tribunals functional till the NRC Coordinator starts issuing the rejection slips.

...
Tags: citizenship act, nrc
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)


Latest From Nation

T Harish Rao.

T Harish Rao: Congress, BJP wiped out

The BCG additionally focused on the development of Rayalaseema, along with Prakasam and Nellore districts, again a strategic move to help the YSRC government preempt the demand for Kurnool as a full-fledged capital in the short term, or a greater Rayalaseema state in the long run.

Vijayawada: Panel focuses on failure of greenfield capitals

Jagan Mohan Reddy.

CBI court tells Jagan Mohan Reddy, appear on January 10

The kidnappers were arrested, though the main accused Koteshwar Rao could not be nabbed.

Hyderabad: Kidnapped bizman rescued



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Check out this hashtag...': PM launches Twitter campaign in support of CAA

(Photo: File)
 

Photos: Kartik, Janhvi and team wrap up second schedule of 'Dostana 2' on Christmas

Dostana 2 team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

Founded in 2009, the cafe annually pays its respect to popular personalities in the form of life-sized, hand-crafted chocolate statues. (Photo: ANI)
 

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)
 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

TTD mops up Rs 1,161.74crore in hundi in 2019

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam.

Sankranti holidays reduced for schools and colleges

However, as January 11 is a second Saturday, schools and colleges will function as a weekday.

Hyderabad: ‘Hoist flag to send message’

Around 1,000 national flags were distributed after the prayers at Shahi Masjid on Friday. (DECCAN CHRONICLE)

Hyderabad: ‘Govt needs to provide statistics’

A discussion on why we need the CAA had been organised where both pro and anti CAA voices could be heard so as to give more clarity on what exactly the Act was about.

CAA fails constitution test, says Amarinder Singh; Ravi Shankar Prasad hits back

Taking to Twitter, Singh targeted Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and asserted that the Centre must pay attention to the issues raised by the state governments, as they also 'represent the voice of people'. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham