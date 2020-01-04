Nation Current Affairs 04 Jan 2020 Delhi: Jamia univers ...
Delhi: Jamia university semester exams to begin on January 9

PTI
Published Jan 4, 2020, 3:46 pm IST
Updated Jan 4, 2020, 3:46 pm IST
'The parents are requested to ensure that their wards appear for the examination on the given date. The students are also advised to regularly visit the official websites www.jmi.ac.in and www.jmicoe.in for updates to avoid any confusion arising due to rumours and wrong communication on social media,' it said. (Photo: File | PTI)
New Delhi: The Jamia Millia Islamia University has announced that the semester examinations will commence from January 9.

The varsity was closed mid-December after violence outside its campus during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

 

It had declared vacation till January 5 and cancelled all exams in view of the tense situation.

The university is scheduled to open on January 6 after winter vacation. The remaining odd-semester exams of most of the postgraduate courses shall start from January 9.

Most of the exams of undergraduate courses shall start from January 16, the varsity said. The students appearing for odd-semester examinations are advised to come to the University as per scheduled date of their examination displayed on the website, it said.

"The parents are requested to ensure that their wards appear for the examination on the given date. The students are also advised to regularly visit the official websites www.jmi.ac.in and www.jmicoe.in for updates to avoid any confusion arising due to rumours and wrong communication on social media," it said.

The teaching schedule for the next semester in all faculties and centres for even semester shall be notified faculty-wise on the website separately, it said.

 

