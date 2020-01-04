Nation Current Affairs 04 Jan 2020 Bihar’s Republ ...
Bihar’s Republic Day tableau rejected

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 4, 2020
JD(U) leaders are of the view that works being done under the scheme will be a major step towards minimising the impact of climate change.
Patna: There is an unease in the ruling JD(U) after the Centre rejected the Bihar government’s proposed tableau for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi.

The state government sent a proposal based on the theme of ‘Jal Jivan Hariyali mission’ which sources claim, was rejected because it did not meet the criteria.

 

“Nitish Kumar is a visionary leader and keeps thinking about humanity and nature. The Jal Jivan Hariyali Mission has been launched to create awareness about water conservation and boost the green cover in Bihar.

The officials involved with the mission will be able to say on what ground the proposal was rejected by the Centre”, JD(U) spokesperson Sanjay Singh said.
Sources said that in 2019 the Bihar government had proposed a tableau based on the theme of prohibition which was rejected by the Centre on similar grounds.

The last time Bihar featured in the Republic Day parade in Delhi was in 2016 when it presented a tableau based on the celebrations of 100 years of Mahatma Gandhi’s Champaran Satyagraha.

The Opposition reacted sharply on the issue. “What kind of double engine government is this? They keep refusing the state government’s proposal every time.

Earlier they refused to entertain Bihar government’s demand for special status and now they have rejected a proposal to showcase its scheme through a tableau on the Republic Day.”, RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwary said.

