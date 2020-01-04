10 flights delayed, 4 diverted due to dense fog in Chennai for 2nd day

As many as four flights were diverted and ten others were delayed at the Chennai International Airport here on Saturday due to poor visibility caused by dense fog. (Photo: ANI)

Chennai: As many as four flights were diverted and ten others were delayed at the Chennai International Airport here on Saturday due to poor visibility caused by dense fog.

According to authorities, Air Australia flight B738 from Re-Union island (Saint-Denis) to Chennai was diverted to Trichy.

During December 2015, the same airline was operated via Trichy due to Chennai floods.

On Friday as well several flights were diverted at the Chennai airport due to poor visibility caused by dense fog.

