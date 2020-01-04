Nation Current Affairs 04 Jan 2020 1 killed, 6 injured ...
Nation, Current Affairs

1 killed, 6 injured in road accident in Anantapuram district of Andhra Pradesh

ANI
Published Jan 4, 2020, 1:35 pm IST
Updated Jan 4, 2020, 1:35 pm IST
Anantapuram district collector Gandham Chandrudu and SP Yesu Babu are monitoring the situation in consultation with K'taka officials.
The incident took place on the night of Friday when the students of Kadiri town government boys high school were on an excursion to Karnataka. There were 45 people on the bus. (Photo: ANI)
 The incident took place on the night of Friday when the students of Kadiri town government boys high school were on an excursion to Karnataka. There were 45 people on the bus. (Photo: ANI)

Anantapuram: One student was killed and six others, including two teachers, sustained injuries after a bus they were travelling in lost control and overturned in Anantapuram district of the state.

The incident took place on the night of Friday when the students of Kadiri town government boys high school were on an excursion to Karnataka.

 

There were 45 people on the bus.

All the injured have been admitted to a hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Baba Faqruddin.

Anantapuram district collector Gandham Chandrudu and SP Yesu Babu are monitoring the situation in consultation with Karnataka officials.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has ordered an enquiry into the matter and asked the district collector to take-up immediate relief measures.

He has also ordered that arrangements for the safe return of the students should be made.

 

...
Tags: gandham chandrudu, bus accident, andhra pradesh, anantapuram district
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur


