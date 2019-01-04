search on deccanchronicle.com
Watch: ‘Bomb people who feel unsafe in India,’ says UP BJP lawmaker

ANI
Published Jan 4, 2019, 12:27 pm IST
Updated Jan 4, 2019, 12:33 pm IST
Vikram Saini questioned intent of people claiming that they do not feel safe in country and termed them as 'traitors'.
BJP MLA Vikram Saini opined that government should give him a ministry to bomb the 'unsafe' people, warning that no one would be spared. (Photo: ANI Screengrab)
 BJP MLA Vikram Saini opined that government should give him a ministry to bomb the 'unsafe' people, warning that no one would be spared. (Photo: ANI Screengrab)

Muzaffarnagar: In what could stoke a fresh controversy, a BJP legislator from Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar said that those who feel unsafe in India should be bombed.

The MLA, Vikram Saini, speaking to reporters, questioned the intent of the people claiming that they do not feel safe in the country and termed them as "traitors".

 

"These traitors should be severely punished as per the law. My personal view is that those who say they feel unsafe and threatened in India should be bombed. If these people do not respect the values of our nation, then they are always welcome to leave this country and settle down in a foreign country," Saini claimed.

The BJP MLA opined that the government should give him a ministry to bomb the "unsafe" people, warning that no one would be spared.

Saini is not new to controversies.

In February last year, while addressing a population control campaign programme in the town, he urged the Hindus to produce more children until a law for population control was formulated.

Earlier, the BJP MLA had said that India belonged to the Hindus and that Muslims should go to Pakistan.

 

 

...
