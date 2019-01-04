search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Supreme Court revives case against Nestle india

PTI
Published Jan 4, 2019, 12:33 am IST
Updated Jan 4, 2019, 12:33 am IST
The Supreme Court had earlier stayed the proceedings before the NCDRC after Nestle had challenged it.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday revived the government’s case in National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) against Nestle India seeking damages of `640 crore on charges of unfair trade practices, false labelling and misleading advertisements.

The consumer affairs ministry had in 2015 filed a complaint against Nestle India before the NCDRC using a provision for the first time in the nearly three-decade-old Consumer Protection Act.

 

It had filed a complaint against Nestle for causing harm to Indian consumers by allegedly indulging in unfair trade practices and false labelling related to the Maggi noodles product.

It was for the first time that the government had taken action under Section 12-1-D of the Consumer Protection Act, under which both the Centre and states have powers to file complaints.

Nestle on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court’s order that allowed NCDRC to proceed with a three-year-old suit with regard to Maggi filed by the
government.

A bench headed by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said the report from CFTRI (Central Food Technological Research Institute, Mysuru), where the testing of the Maggi noodle samples was conducted, will form the basis for the proceedings.

In the petition filed before the NCDRC, the ministry had charged that Nestle India has mislead consumers.

