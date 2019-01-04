search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Sabarimala protest: Prohibitory orders imposed in Kerala’s Palakkad town

PTI
Published Jan 4, 2019, 2:17 pm IST
Updated Jan 4, 2019, 2:17 pm IST
'Prohibitory order has been imposed till 6 pm today after considering tense situation prevailing in the town,' District Collector said.
Police beat a protester during a demonstration over two women entering the Sabarimala Ayyapa temple, in Palakkad in Kerala. (Photo: AFP)
 Police beat a protester during a demonstration over two women entering the Sabarimala Ayyapa temple, in Palakkad in Kerala. (Photo: AFP)

Thiruvananthapuram: Prohibitory orders have been imposed in Palakkad town and Manjeswaram Taluk of Kasargod district in northern Kerala late Thursday night after widespread protest erupted over the entry of two women in their menstrual age in to Sabarimala temple.

Palakkad District Collector D Balamurali issued the order for Palakkad Town after considering the reports filed by various officials including the district police chief.

 

"Prohibitory order has been imposed till 6 pm today after considering the tense situation prevailing in the town. We have called for an all-party meeting at 4 pm. Further decisions will be taken after that meeting," Balamurali told PTI.

Kasargod district Collector D Sajith Babu issued the prohibitory order at Manjeshwaram Taluk under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). Prohibitory orders have been issued at 11 pm Thursday for 24 hours. Section 144 of CrPC prohibits an assembly of more than four persons in an area.

Palakkad town witnessed widespread violence since Wednesday morning where the party offices of CPI(M), CPI and the BJP were attacked. In the dawn-to-dusk hartal on Thursday called by the Sabarimala Karma Samiti, and supported by the BJP, the party offices of CPI and CPI(M) were vandalised. Later in the evening, a march of Left Democratic Front turned violent with protesters attacking the BJP office.

Scores of vehicles were damaged in Palakkad town and shops were vandalised.

A day after two women- 42-year-old Bindu, a college lecturer and CPI(ML) activist from Kozhikode district's Koyilandy, and Kanakadurga, 44, a civil supplies department employee from Angadipuram in Malappuram, entered the Sabarimala shrine, Kerala witnessed violence and unrest across the state.

A dawn-to-dusk hartal or shutdown which began at 6 am on Thursday was mired with incidents of vandalism, clashes and stone pelting. The hartal was called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi, an umbrella organisation consisting of pro-Hindutva outfits and was supported by mainstream political parties such as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

...
Tags: sabarimala temple, sabarimala protest, kerala police
Location: India, Kerala




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stellar Data Recovery - Professional review: You may regret not owning one

Stellar Data Recovery can not only recover deleted files or data. It can also help you recover data from fully formatted hard drives, repartitioned drives, data lost in partitioning, or data lost due to virus infections. Stellar Data Recovery can hunt for lost partitions and recover data from reformatted drives too.
 

Vivo NEX price gets slashed in India

At 91.24 per cent screen-to-body ratio, it’s 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display is reasonably large with an aspect ratio of 19.3:9.
 

After controversy, Sony opts to black out Kerry O'Keeffe's commentary in Sydney Test

During the first Test, The former spinner was quoted as saying that Agarwal's maiden first-class triple-century came against "Railways canteen staff". (Photo: Twitter/AFP)
 

Australia vs India, 4th Test Day 1: Rock-like Pujara scores 3rd century of series

Irrepressible Cheteshwar Pujara stroked his third century of the summer Thursday to steer India into a commanding position on Day one of the fourth and final Test against Australia in Sydney. (Photo: AP)
 

Samsung to power next generation Audi cars

Samsung introduces its first auto-branded Exynos processor that offers eight powerful A76 cores, premium audio features and built-in safety measures enabling ASIL-B requirements.
 

Scarlett Johansson says fighting deepfake porn is fruitless, lost cause

Johansson is one of the highest profile personalities to be a victim of this.(For representational purposes)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

No blueprint of illegal mine, facing difficulties in rescue ops: Centre to SC

The bench directed the Centre and other authorities to file a status report on the steps taken and progress made in the rescue operation on January 7. (Photo: AFP | File)

Criminal probe into Rafale deal if Cong comes to power in 2019: Rahul

Gandhi also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of running away from the debate and said Finance Minister Arun Jaitley should answer questions raised by the Congress instead of abusing him. (Photo: File)

'No decision on printing of Rs 2,000 notes,' says top govt official

Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said printing of notes is planned per projected requirement and now, over 35 pc of notes in circulation are those of Rs 2,000. (Photo: File)

‘So much time is being taken’: SC raps Centre on delay in appointing Lokpal

Supreme Court asked Attorney General K K Venugopal to file the affidavit on the matter by January 17. (Photo: File)

Watch: ‘Bomb people who feel unsafe in India,’ says UP BJP lawmaker

BJP MLA Vikram Saini opined that government should give him a ministry to bomb the 'unsafe' people, warning that no one would be spared. (Photo: ANI Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham