search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Manipur projects ‘lying in ditch’ expedited after 2014, says PM Modi

PTI
Published Jan 4, 2019, 4:02 pm IST
Updated Jan 4, 2019, 4:02 pm IST
The Prime Minister inaugurated eight key development projects and laid the foundation stones for four schemes in Manipur.
Addressing a rally in Imphal, Modi alleged that during previous governments, projects worth Rs 100 crore would be completed at an escalated cost of Rs 200-250 crore, and said this 'misuse' of national wealth made him impatient. (Photo: PTI)
 Addressing a rally in Imphal, Modi alleged that during previous governments, projects worth Rs 100 crore would be completed at an escalated cost of Rs 200-250 crore, and said this 'misuse' of national wealth made him impatient. (Photo: PTI)

Imphal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday alleged that key development projects for Manipur were “lying in a ditch” during the tenures of previous governments and said the NDA government was tracking and implementing them expeditiously.

Addressing a rally in Imphal, Modi alleged that during previous governments, projects worth Rs 100 crore would be completed at an escalated cost of Rs 200-250 crore, and said this “misuse” of national wealth made him impatient.

 

He alleged that projects worth Rs 12 lakh crore were “lying in a ditch” and “remained in files” during the tenures of previous governments. Considering this, PM Modi said he developed a system in the Prime Minister’s Office. Under it, discussions were held with officials of the Centre and the state on the pending projects, impediments were removed and the implementation was expedited.

The prime minister inaugurated eight key development projects and laid the foundation stones for four schemes in Manipur.

...
Tags: pm modi, nda goverment
Location: India, Manipur, Imphal




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Xiaomi made a working foldable display smartphone already?

There is no confirmation on the authenticity of the video, but of true, this could help Xiaomi lead the race.
 

Stellar Data Recovery - Professional review: You may regret not owning one

Stellar Data Recovery can not only recover deleted files or data. It can also help you recover data from fully formatted hard drives, repartitioned drives, data lost in partitioning, or data lost due to virus infections. Stellar Data Recovery can hunt for lost partitions and recover data from reformatted drives too.
 

Crossloop Designer Series earphones: Stop and take notice

The hand-woven design can strike the right note with the fashion conscious.
 

Vivo NEX price gets slashed in India

At 91.24 per cent screen-to-body ratio, it’s 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display is reasonably large with an aspect ratio of 19.3:9.
 

After controversy, Sony opts to black out Kerry O'Keeffe's commentary in Sydney Test

During the first Test, The former spinner was quoted as saying that Agarwal's maiden first-class triple-century came against "Railways canteen staff". (Photo: Twitter/AFP)
 

Australia vs India, 4th Test Day 1: Rock-like Pujara scores 3rd century of series

Irrepressible Cheteshwar Pujara stroked his third century of the summer Thursday to steer India into a commanding position on Day one of the fourth and final Test against Australia in Sydney. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Factory unit, which collapsed in Delhi, was given closure notice by SDMC: official

Six of the seven deceased, which included a child, have been identified as Ramphal (45), Ajay (22), Munger (55), Hanshu (6), Ajay (25) and Rajesh (40). (Representational Image | File)

‘Deal in defence different from defence dealing’: Sitharaman's Rafale attack

The defence minister alleged that Congress is misleading the country stating that the NDA government reduced 126 Rafale jets to 36. (Photo: Video Screengrab)

Sri Lankan woman entered Sabarimala Temple, say officials; she denies

Sasikala, who was accompanied by her husband, Saravanan, and son for darshan, told reporters at Pamba that she was not allowed to offer prayers at the temple. (Photo: File | PTI)

Sabarimala protest: Prohibitory orders imposed in Kerala’s Palakkad town

Police beat a protester during a demonstration over two women entering the Sabarimala Ayyapa temple, in Palakkad in Kerala. (Photo: AFP)

No blueprint of illegal mine, facing difficulties in rescue ops: Centre to SC

The bench directed the Centre and other authorities to file a status report on the steps taken and progress made in the rescue operation on January 7. (Photo: AFP | File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham