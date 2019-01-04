Hyderabad: GHMC to float tenders for works below Rs 50 lakh

Hyderabad: GHMC officials are gearing up to make use of the period between the panchayat elections, which will wrap up on January 30, and the Lok Sabha polls in April-May by floating tenders for works worth less than `50 lakh and those which will take less than a fortnight for finalisation.

GHMC said there will be no new skyways, part of the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP), until June.

An official said the minimum time required is 14 days to open technical bids for tenders, and three months for finalising the terms for major projects.

The corporation can finalise tenders within seven days for maintenance works worth less than Rs 50 lakh which includes pothole filling, hyacinth removal and sanitation-related works. An official said the corporation had decided to make maximum use of emergency works within the available time.