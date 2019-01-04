search on deccanchronicle.com
Heera Group had terror suspects’ investments

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | JAYENDRA CHAITHANYA
Published Jan 4, 2019, 12:27 am IST
Updated Jan 4, 2019, 12:29 am IST
Interpreting the enormous data on investors, investments and credits to their bank accounts remains the biggest challenge.
Hyderabad: Terror suspects whose names figure on the Intelligence radar are said to have invested in the Heera group.

Hyderabad Central Crime Station police, investigating the Heera group fraud, have secured the names of 10-15 suspects from central security agencies in this regard.

 

The police suspect that the Heera group of Ms Nowhera Shaikh received foreign funds from those who are on the radar of Intelligence agencies for active involvement in criminal activities. Inputs from central agencies confirmed the apprehensions.

“Names of 10-15 suspects surfaced during the probe. They are linked to extremist activities, as indicated in information shared by some central agencies,” detective department deputy commissioner of police Avinash Mohanty said.

“The suspects are located in various parts of the country. The police concerned are being asked to share details of the suspects. Questioning the suspects about the investments might help the probe.”

Interpreting the enormous data on investors, investments and credits to their bank accounts remains the biggest challenge. “Assistance of agencies like Serious Fraud Investigation Office, Central Bureau of Investigation and the state’s Crime Investigation Department has been sought,” the DCP said. “Some people with meagre incomes had invested huge amounts. Such investors have to be questioned.”

In reply to a query, the DCP said, “Money collected by the Heera group amounts to over `5,700 crore. It has been deposited in around 170 bank accounts. Banks have been asked to give transaction details of the company’s bank accounts.”

Andhra Pradesh CID on Thursday produced Heera group owner Ms Shaik before a court on a prisoner transit warrant at Chittoor. “All these cases are business-motivated. Many people do not like me doing business and there will be enemies in every business,” Ms Shaikh said in reply to a query. “I have not committed a fraud of even Rs 1 lakh. For the last 15 years, all investors are receiving the promised money and I will fight this legally.”

