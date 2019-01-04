Appropriate bench to decide schedule of Ayodhya case hearing on Jan 10: SC

An appropriate bench will be set up to pass order on January 10 for fixing date of hearing in Ayodhya dispute case, the Supreme Court said. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: An appropriate bench will be set up to pass an order on January 10 for fixing the date of hearing in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute title case at Ayodhya, the Supreme Court said on Friday.

"Further orders will be passed by an appropriate bench on January 10 for fixing the date of hearing the matter," a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S K Kaul said.

The top court also dismissed a petition seeking to hear the Ayodhya matter on urgent and day to day basis. The PIL was filed by an advocate Harinath Ram in November 2018.

No sooner the matter came up, the Chief Justice said it is the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case and went ahead with passing the order.

Senior advocates Harish Salve and Rajeev Dhavan, appearing for different parties, did not even get the opportunity to make any submission.

The hearing did not even last 30 seconds.

The Supreme Court was hearing as many as 14 appeals filed against the Allahabad High Court judgement of 2010 that ordered partition of the 2.77-acre disputed land equally among three parties -- the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.