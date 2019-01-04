search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Converting anti-corruption movement into party in 2012 was wrong: Phoolka targets AAP

PTI
Published Jan 4, 2019, 7:14 pm IST
Updated Jan 4, 2019, 7:14 pm IST
Phoolka said his resignation as MLA has not been accepted by the Speaker of Punjab Assembly.
Phoolka has been fighting the legal battle for the 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims. (Photo: File)
 Phoolka has been fighting the legal battle for the 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Targeting the Aam Aadmi Party, senior advocate H S Phoolka, who resigned from the party Friday, said converting an anti-corruption movement into a political party in 2012 was “wrong”, while ruling out contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Addressing reporters, Phoolka said there is a need to form a movement like the one started by activist Anna Hazare in 2012 and that many who have left the AAP and others, including lawyers and doctors, need to unite to form an organisation parallel to political parties.

 

 “Converting anti-corruption movement into political party in 2012 was wrong,” he said, adding, “I will not contest Lok Sabha election although after the conviction of Sajjan Kumar, people in Punjab said I could easily win from any seat.”

Phoolka has been fighting the legal battle for the 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims. Congress leader Jindal was last month convicted in a riot case.

Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Jagdish Tytler are yet to be brought to book and this battle will be fought through a common platform, the former AAP leader said.

He said his resignation as MLA has not been accepted by the Speaker of Punjab Assembly.

 “We should raise a movement like Anna Hazare. Many who have left AAP and others including lawyers, doctors need to unite to form an organisation parallel to political parties,” he said, adding, “We will form a big organisation within six months.” The AAP was formed by Arvind Kejriwal and others following the anti-corruption movement led by Anna Hazare. Phoolka’s resignation from the AAP had come amid speculation of a possible alliance between the Congress and the AAP for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

...
Tags: aap, hs phoolka, 2019 lok sabha election, anna hazare, arvind kejriwal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In ‘rare phenomenon’, lioness ‘adopts’ leopard cub in Gir forest

In photographs, the leopard cub can be seen at ease and at home with the lioness as well its cubs. (Photo: Twitter | @DGirwest)
 

Xiaomi made a working foldable display smartphone already?

There is no confirmation on the authenticity of the video, but of true, this could help Xiaomi lead the race.
 

Stellar Data Recovery - Professional review: You may regret not owning one

Stellar Data Recovery can not only recover deleted files or data. It can also help you recover data from fully formatted hard drives, repartitioned drives, data lost in partitioning, or data lost due to virus infections. Stellar Data Recovery can hunt for lost partitions and recover data from reformatted drives too.
 

Crossloop Designer Series earphones: Stop and take notice

The hand-woven design can strike the right note with the fashion conscious.
 

Vivo NEX price gets slashed in India

At 91.24 per cent screen-to-body ratio, it’s 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display is reasonably large with an aspect ratio of 19.3:9.
 

After controversy, Sony opts to black out Kerry O'Keeffe's commentary in Sydney Test

During the first Test, The former spinner was quoted as saying that Agarwal's maiden first-class triple-century came against "Railways canteen staff". (Photo: Twitter/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Sabarimala Karma Samiti to intensify protests on women's entry into temple

Alleging 'mysterious link between CPI(M) and radical outfits to destroy' the traditions of the Lord Ayyappa temple, a meeting of the Samiti leaders on Thursday also sought an NIA probe into the entry of two women into Sabarimala temple with the support of a Maoist group, hurting sentiments of devotees of Lord Ayyappa. (Photo: File)

Pumps idle, little progress in Meghalaya miners' rescue

Fifteen miners remain trapped inside a illegal 'rat-hole' coal mine in Lumthari village of East Jaintia Hills district since December 13 after water from a nearby river gushed in. (Photo: PTI | File)

Defence minister 'ran away' from my questions on Rafale: Rahul Gandhi

Addressing the country's youth, Gandhi said the minister was attempting to mislead them. (Photo: File)

‘No genuine citizen will be left out of NRC,’ assures PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday assured the people of Assam that no genuine citizen will be left out of the NRC and hoped that the citizenship bill will be soon get Parliament’s nod. (Photo: Twitter/BJP4India)

In ‘rare phenomenon’, lioness ‘adopts’ leopard cub in Gir forest

In photographs, the leopard cub can be seen at ease and at home with the lioness as well its cubs. (Photo: Twitter | @DGirwest)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham