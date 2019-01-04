Ajay Maken resigns as Delhi Congress chief, thanks Rahul Gandhi for support

Ajay Maken reportedly met Rahul Gandhi last night before announcing his resignation through Twitter. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: Months ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections, Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken has stepped down from his position. According to reports, Congress president Rahul Gandhi has accepted his resignation.

Taking to Twitter, Maken expressed his gratitude to Gandhi, Delhi Congress workers an also the media.

The 54-year-old leader took over as Delhi Congress chief four years ago, after the party was decimated in state polls after three terms in power.

Maken met Rahul Gandhi last night before announcing his resignation through Twitter, reports added.