search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

6 dead as LPG blast triggers building collapse in West Delhi

PTI
Published Jan 4, 2019, 6:12 am IST
Updated Jan 4, 2019, 6:12 am IST
Police said 18 people have been rescued and shifted to Acharya Bhikshu hospital.
The structure is located in a congested area and it was being used for painting ceiling fans.
 The structure is located in a congested area and it was being used for painting ceiling fans.

 

New Delhi: Six people were killed Thursday after an LPG cylinder blast in a building, where works related to fans was being carried out, in West Delhi's Sudarshan Park triggered a collapse bring a portion of the structure down, police said.

 

The fire department received a call about the collapse at around 8.48 pm and eight fire tenders, along with ambulances, were rushed to the spot, they said.

"The incident took place in West Delhi's Sudarshan Park area after an LPG cylinder blast. Six people have died. The building comprises ground and the first floors," Monika Bhardwaj, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), said.

Police said 18 people have been rescued and shifted to Acharya Bhikshu hospital. A few more persons are feared trapped under the debris, they said.

The structure is located in a congested area and it was being used for painting ceiling fans. The owner of the "factory" was among the injured, police said.

Manish, who witnessed the tragedy unfold and also helped the team with rescue operations said the building suffered a partial damage.

"Fifteen persons were rescued and rushed to Acharya Bhikshu hospital in front of me. Later, we got to know that six people including a five-year-old child died," he said.

A resident of the locality, Surender Jain, said he got to know about the incident through media reports.

"I was shocked to see the visuals on tv. I rushed to check the situation. Three years ago, a similar incident had occurred in the near by locality. It's a big market where work related to fans is carried out," he said.

A case has been registered against the owner of the factory under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the matter is being probed, the DCP said.

Along with police and a Delhi Fire Service team, an  NDRF team is also at the spot carrying out rescue operations in full swing, police said. PTI NIT AMP  AQS

...
Tags: lpg cylinder blast, delhi fire service




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stellar Data Recovery - Professional review: You may regret not owning one

Stellar Data Recovery can not only recover deleted files or data. It can also help you recover data from fully formatted hard drives, repartitioned drives, data lost in partitioning, or data lost due to virus infections. Stellar Data Recovery can hunt for lost partitions and recover data from reformatted drives too.
 

Vivo NEX price gets slashed in India

At 91.24 per cent screen-to-body ratio, it’s 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display is reasonably large with an aspect ratio of 19.3:9.
 

After controversy, Sony opts to black out Kerry O'Keeffe's commentary in Sydney Test

During the first Test, The former spinner was quoted as saying that Agarwal's maiden first-class triple-century came against "Railways canteen staff". (Photo: Twitter/AFP)
 

Australia vs India, 4th Test Day 1: Rock-like Pujara scores 3rd century of series

Irrepressible Cheteshwar Pujara stroked his third century of the summer Thursday to steer India into a commanding position on Day one of the fourth and final Test against Australia in Sydney. (Photo: AP)
 

Samsung to power next generation Audi cars

Samsung introduces its first auto-branded Exynos processor that offers eight powerful A76 cores, premium audio features and built-in safety measures enabling ASIL-B requirements.
 

Scarlett Johansson says fighting deepfake porn is fruitless, lost cause

Johansson is one of the highest profile personalities to be a victim of this.(For representational purposes)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Sahitya Sammelan: Dharwad set to greet literary lovers

A view of the venue of the Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana which will begin in Dharwad from Friday

Prasada tragedy accused now wants books to read!

All four accused, who are presently lodged in the Mysuru Central jail, have shown no signs of remorse, according to the police.

Nowhera Shaik to remain in custody until January 10

Nowhera Shaik

Kerala shutdown: Guv seeks urgent report from CM on Sabarimala violence

The state has been witnessing violent protests by activists of the BJP and Hindu right organisations since Wednesday afternoon over the successful entry of two women of reproductive age into the Sabarimala temple. (Photo: File)

Sabarimala protests: 266 arrested, 334 taken under preventive custody in past 2 days

The state is on a boil since Wednesday when two women-- Bindu and Kanakadurga in their forties trekked the Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala and offered prayers early wednesday, taking everyone by surprise. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham