search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Cheteshwar Pujara scored a magnificent 193 as India turned the screws on Australia in the fourth Test in Sydney. (Photo: AP) LIVE| Australia vs India, 4th Test Day 2: Pant, Pujara tons flatten Aussies
 
Nation, Current Affairs

46-yr-old Sri Lankan woman denied entry to Sabarimala temple amid protests

ANI
Published Jan 4, 2019, 10:44 am IST
Updated Jan 4, 2019, 10:44 am IST
The woman had walked up the '18 holy steps', but was allegedly not allowed to go further.
'I have my medical certificates but they (police) denied me. I am a true Ayyappa devotee,' the Sri Lankan woman said. (Photo: ANI)
 'I have my medical certificates but they (police) denied me. I am a true Ayyappa devotee,' the Sri Lankan woman said. (Photo: ANI)

Sabarimala: A 46-year-old Sri Lankan woman was allegedly denied entry to the Sabarimala temple on late Thursday night.

The woman had walked up the "18 holy steps", but was allegedly not allowed to go further.

 

"I had observed 48-day vratham (penance) and wanted to hold prayers. I climbed 18 holy steps when I was stopped by the police. They did not allow me even to climb up the holy steps. I could not reach there (to the temple) and offer prayers," the agitated woman said.

"I have my medical certificates but they (police) denied me. I am a true Ayyappa devotee," she added.

The incident came a day after two women of menstruating age, Bindu and Kanakadurga, entered the Lord Ayyappa temple to offer prayers. Following this, violent protests broke out across the state with protestors pelting stones and blocking national highways.

Several parties, including the BJP, also held a protest march in several parts of the state against the entry of women into the hilltop shrine.

In September last year, the Supreme Court had lifted the ban on entry of women of age group between 10 to 50 years into the shrine.

...
Tags: sabarimala temple, sabarimala protest, kerala police
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stellar Data Recovery - Professional review: You may regret not owning one

Stellar Data Recovery can not only recover deleted files or data. It can also help you recover data from fully formatted hard drives, repartitioned drives, data lost in partitioning, or data lost due to virus infections. Stellar Data Recovery can hunt for lost partitions and recover data from reformatted drives too.
 

Vivo NEX price gets slashed in India

At 91.24 per cent screen-to-body ratio, it’s 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display is reasonably large with an aspect ratio of 19.3:9.
 

After controversy, Sony opts to black out Kerry O'Keeffe's commentary in Sydney Test

During the first Test, The former spinner was quoted as saying that Agarwal's maiden first-class triple-century came against "Railways canteen staff". (Photo: Twitter/AFP)
 

Australia vs India, 4th Test Day 1: Rock-like Pujara scores 3rd century of series

Irrepressible Cheteshwar Pujara stroked his third century of the summer Thursday to steer India into a commanding position on Day one of the fourth and final Test against Australia in Sydney. (Photo: AP)
 

Samsung to power next generation Audi cars

Samsung introduces its first auto-branded Exynos processor that offers eight powerful A76 cores, premium audio features and built-in safety measures enabling ASIL-B requirements.
 

Scarlett Johansson says fighting deepfake porn is fruitless, lost cause

Johansson is one of the highest profile personalities to be a victim of this.(For representational purposes)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Supreme Court likely to decide schedule of Ayodhya case hearing today

The Supreme Court on October 29 had fixed matter in the first week of January before an 'appropriate bench', which will decide schedule of hearing. (Photo: File)

'Completely unacceptable': Cong slams Trump for ‘library’ jibe on PM Modi

On Thursday, Trump took jibe at PM Modi for funding 'library' in Afghanistan, saying it is of no use in war-torn nation. (Photo: File | AP)

Ajay Maken resigns as Delhi Congress chief, tweets ‘thanks’ to Rahul Gandhi

Ajay Maken reportedly met Rahul Gandhi last night before announcing his resignation through Twitter. (Photo: File | PTI)

Sahitya Sammelan: Dharwad set to greet literary lovers

A view of the venue of the Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana which will begin in Dharwad from Friday

Prasada tragedy accused now wants books to read!

All four accused, who are presently lodged in the Mysuru Central jail, have shown no signs of remorse, according to the police.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham