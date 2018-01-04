search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

UN can’t make Hindi an official language: Sushma Swaraj

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 4, 2018, 1:12 am IST
Updated Jan 4, 2018, 1:12 am IST
The United Nations has a specific procedure for a language to be recognised as an official language of the UN: Sushma Swaraj.
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: File/AP)
 External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: File/AP)

New Delhi: India is ready to bear all expenses, if necessary up to Rs 400 crore, to make Hindi one of the official languages of the United Nations but its rules for acquiring such a status prevents the country from doing so, external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj said in Parliament on Wednesday.

“The United Nations has a specific procedure for a language to be recognised as an official language of the UN. According to that procedure, getting Hindi accepted as an official language of the UN will involve adoption of a Resolution by the UN General Assembly with a minimum two-third majority, as the additional expenditure, according to UN rules have to be contributed by all member-states,” Ms Swaraj said, in a written reply.

 

Therefore, according to the UN rules, support of two-third member-countries (129 nations) is required out of the total 193 member-nations, Ms Swaraj said in the Lok Sabha during Question Hour. 

“It is not difficult to get the support of two-third member-nations. But when the issue of bearing the expenses comes, many small nations become hesitant which has led to a big hurdle in making Hindi an official languages of the UN,” Ms Swaraj was quoted as saying in the Lok Sabha, adding that despite this, the efforts are on.

When a Bharatiya Janata Party member said that India has to pay Rs 40 crore as cost for making Hindi one of the languages in the UN, the minister the government is ready to pay “even Rs 400 crore if required” but the world body’s rules does not allow to do so.

Tags: sushma swaraj, un general assembly, united nations
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Monogamy may be taking a toll on people's mental health: study

While infidelity remains a leading cause of relationships falling apart, the distress and discord it causes in those that don’t can be arduous (Photo: AFP)
 

Android games could be secretly using the mic to track your habits

Some smartphone games could be listening to sounds using the mic and store your sensitive information.
 

Thala and Chinna thala are back! CSK to retain MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina for IPL 2018

After a two-year spot-fixing ban was imposed on CSK in 2015, Raina went on to captain Gujarat Lions (GL) while Dhoni led Sanjeev Goenka-owned Rising Pune Supergiants, before Steve Smith replaced him in the captaincy role. (Photo: PTI)
 

5 simple ways to lose weight in 2018

When we stress out our bodies or deplete it of the valuable nutrients it needs to stay happy and healthy, it is very easy to watch that weight creep back on. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Twitter goes wild at Donald Trump's most 'dishonest and corrupt' media awards

Trump has been at loggerheads with several US mainstream media outlets. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

IPL 2018: Virender Sehwag reveals Kings XI Punjab's player-retention plans

Discussing KXIP’s pre-auction player retention plan, team director Virender Sehwag said that the side has plans to retain a player and then use Right to Match (RTM) cards during the auction. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Assets worth Rs 148 crore were attached

According to the FIR, in May 2004, Mr Reddy floated a number of companies.

Hyderabad: Land given to poor gobbled

The land was assigned to landless poor and victims of ‘political persecution’. (Representational image)

Niloufer pioneered maternity, child care

The hospital started with a 100 bed-strength and catered to the special needs of children and women. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: S K Sinha’s land-grab report gathers dust

The TS government is maintaining silence over the report on land grabbing cases in and around Hyderabad city and has not taken any action on it. (Photo: DC)

Met DMK chief to take blessings: Rajinikanth after announcing political debut

Rajinikanth met DMK chief M Karunanidhi at his residence in Chennai; DMK Working President MK Stalin was also present. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham