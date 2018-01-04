search on deccanchronicle.com
Telangana Transco and Genco chief D Prabhakar Rao gets Central board award

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 4, 2018, 1:55 am IST
Updated Jan 4, 2018, 1:55 am IST
Mr Rao was selected for the award for bringing Transco to the forefront.
TS Transco chairman and managing director D. Prabhakar Rao receives the Central Board of Power and Irrigation for excellence.
Hyderabad: TS Transco and Genco chairman and managing director D. Prabhakar Rao received the prestigious Central Board of Irrigation and Power award from board president Ravindra Kumar Varma in the presence of union ministers Satyapal Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal and R.K. Singh in Delhi on Wednesday.

Mr Rao was selected for the award for bringing Transco to the forefront. Transco has set up 514 new sub-stations and 1,724 transformers in three and a half years, and had upgraded 19,154 km length of power lines. The state had added 40 per cent power generation.

 

Distribution losses had come down to 3.37 per cent which was lower than the national average. 

In September, the maximum power demand had reached 9,500 MW but there were no power cuts in the state, the board  noted. Transco had supplied 197 million units to consumers.

All sectors including agriculture were geting 24x7 power and Transco had made preparations to face a demand of 11,000 MW. Transco has achieved 99 per cent availability of power in the state, the Central Board noted.

