Ramesh Chennamaneni moves Hyderabad High Court on citizenship

Hyderabad: TRS Vemulawada legislator Ramesh Chennamaneni on Wednesday moved the Hyderabad High Court challenging the action of the Union home ministry in dismissing his plea to review its order in cancelling his citizenship.

He challenged the proceedings issued by the Union home ministry on December 13, dismissing his plea for a review for its order dated August 31 over his citizenship. Dr Ramesh contended that it was in violation to the Indian Citizenship Act and also Article 14 of the Constitution.

He submitted that though he was granted citizenship by Germany in 1993, he spent most of the time in his native district of Karimnagar.

The Centre granted him Indian citizenship in 2007 based on the recommendation of the superintendent of police and considering his service to the people. The MLA told the court that the home ministry cancelled his citizenship without following due procedure.

He urged the court to declare the action of Union ministry illegal and restore his citizenship.