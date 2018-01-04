search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Ramesh Chennamaneni moves Hyderabad High Court on citizenship

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 4, 2018, 1:58 am IST
Updated Jan 4, 2018, 2:08 am IST
He submitted that though he was granted citizenship by Germany in 1993, he spent most of the time in his native district of Karimnagar.
Ramesh Chennamaneni (Photo: Facebook)
 Ramesh Chennamaneni (Photo: Facebook)

Hyderabad: TRS Vemulawada legislator Ramesh Chennamaneni on Wednesday moved the Hyderabad High Court challenging the action of the Union home ministry in dismissing his plea to review its order in cancelling his citizenship.

He challenged the proceedings issued by the Union home ministry on December 13, dismissing his plea for a review for its order dated August 31 over his citizenship. Dr Ramesh contended that it was in violation to the Indian Citizenship Act and also Article 14 of the Constitution.

 

He submitted that though he was granted citizenship by Germany in 1993, he spent most of the time in his native district of Karimnagar.

The Centre granted him Indian citizenship in 2007 based on the recommendation of the superintendent of police and considering his service to the people. The MLA told the court that the home ministry cancelled his citizenship without following due procedure.

He urged the court to declare the action of Union ministry illegal and restore his citizenship.

Tags: ramesh chennamaneni, hyderabad high court
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Monogamy may be taking a toll on people's mental health: study

While infidelity remains a leading cause of relationships falling apart, the distress and discord it causes in those that don’t can be arduous (Photo: AFP)
 

Android games could be secretly using the mic to track your habits

Some smartphone games could be listening to sounds using the mic and store your sensitive information.
 

Thala and Chinna thala are back! CSK to retain MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina for IPL 2018

After a two-year spot-fixing ban was imposed on CSK in 2015, Raina went on to captain Gujarat Lions (GL) while Dhoni led Sanjeev Goenka-owned Rising Pune Supergiants, before Steve Smith replaced him in the captaincy role. (Photo: PTI)
 

5 simple ways to lose weight in 2018

When we stress out our bodies or deplete it of the valuable nutrients it needs to stay happy and healthy, it is very easy to watch that weight creep back on. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Twitter goes wild at Donald Trump's most 'dishonest and corrupt' media awards

Trump has been at loggerheads with several US mainstream media outlets. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

IPL 2018: Virender Sehwag reveals Kings XI Punjab's player-retention plans

Discussing KXIP’s pre-auction player retention plan, team director Virender Sehwag said that the side has plans to retain a player and then use Right to Match (RTM) cards during the auction. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rift with MLAs prove costly for IAS officers

He commented against the Brahmanical culture and called the MPDOs in the district good for nothing. 

Hyderabad: Minor held for stealing licenced gun

On Wednesday, Task Force sleuths apprehended the boy and recovered the stolen property from him. 

Hyderabad: Babus shocked by transfers

The government will place officials who will implement welfare schemes speedily and work cordially with the local legislature.

Hyderabad: Command-control hubs to guard state

The police aim to make the main command-and-control centre coming up at Banjara Hills functional from day one itself. (Representational image)

Ghazal Srinivas loses endorsement contract

Ghazal Srinivas was suspended as the brand ambassador of Save Temples organisation on Wednesday following his arrest for alleged involvement in a sexual harassment case.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham