search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Facial recognition software aids Hyderabad cops

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ASIF YAR KHAN
Published Jan 4, 2018, 12:54 am IST
Updated Jan 4, 2018, 12:54 am IST
Mr Reddy says that the local police are alerted only when the resemblance is more than 70 per cent.
Nine high definition cameras have been installed across the city and they can cover long distances and be tilted in any direction.
 Nine high definition cameras have been installed across the city and they can cover long distances and be tilted in any direction.

Hyderabad: The city police are using ‘facial recognition software’ to track down criminals on the city’s roads. The software contains data of about one lakh criminals from across the country.

The high definition cameras installed across the city are connected to the Facial Recognition Analytics unit at the Commissioner’s office at Basheerbagh.

 

“Whenever a suspect passes by the cameras, it captures an image and a beep sounds at the unit alerting officials. After a brief analysis we alert the local police to check the person,” informed IT Cell incharge, K. Sreenath Reddy. Of course, a person whose facial features are similar to a criminal’s in the data base may also get hauled in. 

Mr Reddy says that the local police are alerted only when the resemblance is more than 70 per cent. 

Sometimes, criminals grow a beard and moustache, or shave off the ones they have “but the software is capable of identifying them in most cases, though there might be some percentage variation in similarity,” Mr Reddy said.

Nine high definition cameras have been installed across the city and they can cover long distances and be tilted in any direction. They stream the live feed round the clock. The cameras also automatically detect number plates of vehicles.

“We upload the number plate of vehicles used by criminals for various offences,” Mr Reddy said.

Tags: facial recognition, basheerbagh, k. sreenath reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Monogamy may be taking a toll on people's mental health: study

While infidelity remains a leading cause of relationships falling apart, the distress and discord it causes in those that don’t can be arduous (Photo: AFP)
 

Android games could be secretly using the mic to track your habits

Some smartphone games could be listening to sounds using the mic and store your sensitive information.
 

Thala and Chinna thala are back! CSK to retain MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina for IPL 2018

After a two-year spot-fixing ban was imposed on CSK in 2015, Raina went on to captain Gujarat Lions (GL) while Dhoni led Sanjeev Goenka-owned Rising Pune Supergiants, before Steve Smith replaced him in the captaincy role. (Photo: PTI)
 

5 simple ways to lose weight in 2018

When we stress out our bodies or deplete it of the valuable nutrients it needs to stay happy and healthy, it is very easy to watch that weight creep back on. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Twitter goes wild at Donald Trump's most 'dishonest and corrupt' media awards

Trump has been at loggerheads with several US mainstream media outlets. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

IPL 2018: Virender Sehwag reveals Kings XI Punjab's player-retention plans

Discussing KXIP’s pre-auction player retention plan, team director Virender Sehwag said that the side has plans to retain a player and then use Right to Match (RTM) cards during the auction. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Land given to poor gobbled

The land was assigned to landless poor and victims of ‘political persecution’. (Representational image)

Niloufer pioneered maternity, child care

The hospital started with a 100 bed-strength and catered to the special needs of children and women. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: S K Sinha’s land-grab report gathers dust

The TS government is maintaining silence over the report on land grabbing cases in and around Hyderabad city and has not taken any action on it. (Photo: DC)

Met DMK chief to take blessings: Rajinikanth after announcing political debut

Rajinikanth met DMK chief M Karunanidhi at his residence in Chennai; DMK Working President MK Stalin was also present. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Modi, Sachin Tendulkar emerge as most popular parliamentarians on Facebook

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the most talked about Lok Sabha member, while Sachin Tendulkar the most popular Rajya Sabha member on Facebook. (Photo: PTI | File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham