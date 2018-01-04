search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Day after massive shutdown, over 300 detained, 16 FIRs filed in Mumbai

PTI
Published Jan 4, 2018, 12:43 pm IST
Updated Jan 4, 2018, 1:04 pm IST
Over 200 buses of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation were damaged in attacks by protesters across the state.
Dalit groups protesting at Thane railway station during the Maharashtra Bandh on Wednesday following clashes between two groups in Bhima Koregaon near Pune, in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)
 Dalit groups protesting at Thane railway station during the Maharashtra Bandh on Wednesday following clashes between two groups in Bhima Koregaon near Pune, in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police registered 16 FIRs and detained over 300 people in connection with protests by Dalit groups during the day-long bandh yesterday against the Bhima Koregaon caste clashes, while Internet services were suspended in Kolhapur following tension in the district.

Over 200 buses of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation were damaged in attacks by protesters across the state during the bandh, MSRTC officials said.

 

In Mumbai, 16 FIRs were registered at various police stations and more than 300 people detained, police said.

In Kolhapur, the home district of social reformist late Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, the protesters on Wednesday attacked 13 buses of the civic corporation, an official said.

The Kolhapur district police has suspended Internet services till Thursday midnight as a precautionary measure, an official said.

Protests by Dalit groups were held in the district on Wednesday followed by counter-rallies led by Shiv Sena MLA Rajesh Kshirsagar.

In Parbhani district of Marathwada region, an office of the RSS was attacked on Wednesday, police said.

The agitators raised anti-RSS slogans, the Parbhani police said, adding no major damage to property was reported.

In Nilanga, the home town of state labour minister Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar in Latur district, around 40 two-wheelers and 10 to 12 four-wheelers were damaged by a mob, police said.

The bandh was called on Wednesday following violence in Pune district on January 1 when Dalit groups were celebrating the bicentenary of the Bhima-Koregaon battle in which the forces of the British East India Company defeated the Peshwa's Army.

Dalit leaders commemorate the British victory, as it is believed that soldiers from the Mahar community were part of the East India Company's forces. The Peshwas were Brahmins, and the victory is seen as a symbol of assertiveness by
Dalits.

The battle has come to be seen as a symbol of Dalit pride because a large number of soldiers in the Company force were Mahar Dalits. Since the Peshwas, who were Brahmins, were seen as oppressors of Dalits, the victory of the Mahar
soldiers over Peshwa force is seen as Dalit assertion.

Tags: bhima koregaon violence, bhima koregaon caste violence, pune violence, dalit protests, maharashtra bandh
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: 'I was in a wedding and smashed my face'

Weddings are a special occasion and everyone hopes the affair will go as smoothly as possible. (Photo: Youtube/NoahNicholls)
 

Your hair colour affects how the opposite sex views you

Well, looks like blondes do have more fun! (Photo: Pixabay)
 

South Africa vs India, Tests ODIs T20s: Schedule, squads, match-timings, live stream

The Proteas, who are the closest challengers to India at the top of the Test rankings, have a full-strength squad as they are boosted with a return of several key players. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman dumps boyfriend because of his ‘creepy’ relationship with his sister

The woman had initially found Jack's close bond with his family attractive. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Man beheads lover with sickle as he suspected her of cheating on him

Patel was later arrested by the police (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Now share your Instagram Stories directly on WhatsApp

Users will soon be getting an option to tap to share on WhatsApp directly from Instagram’s photo sharing screen. The feature is still in testing phase and is available to a very limited number of users.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Mumbai Police cancels Mevani-Khalid event, FIR against duo in Pune

Pune Police had earlier said that they had received a complaint against Gujarat MLA and Dalit leader Mevani and Delhi's JNU student leader Khalid for their 'provocative' speeches at an event in Pune on December 31. (Photo: AFP)

Jammu: BSF shoots dead intruder along Int'l Border, destroys 2 Pak posts

The force destroyed two Pakistani posts in retaliation to the killing of its jawan in unprovoked firing on Wednesday. (Photo: ANI/Representational)

Bhima-Koregaon violence accused is Modi's 'guru', claims Ambedkar's grandson

The chief of Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh party also said the judge to be appointed for the judicial investigation into the matter should not be a Dalit. (Photo: File)

Maharashtra bandh: Teen crushed to death by protesters while fleeing cops

A massive shutdown called by Dalit groups and parties across Maharashtra was called off on Wednesday after a day of protests and sporadic violence. (Photo: PTI/File)

DGCA suspends Jet Airways pilot's licence for slapping female colleague

On Monday, the male pilot slapped the woman commander during an argument after which she came out of the cabin crying. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham