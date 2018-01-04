search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Bhima-Koregaon violence accused is Modi's 'guru', claims Ambedkar's grandson

ANI
Published Jan 4, 2018, 11:17 am IST
Updated Jan 4, 2018, 11:17 am IST
Prakash Ambedkar says the prime minister should make his stand clear on the caste violence gripping Maharashtra.
The chief of Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh party also said the judge to be appointed for the judicial investigation into the matter should not be a Dalit. (Photo: File)
 The chief of Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh party also said the judge to be appointed for the judicial investigation into the matter should not be a Dalit. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: One of the accused in Bhima-Koregaon violence, Sambhaji Bhide is revered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his 'guru', grandson of Dr. BR Ambedkar, Prakash Ambedkar, claimed on Thursday and said the prime minister should make his stand clear on the caste violence gripping Maharashtra.

Appreciating senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge for making the same demand, Ambedkar said, "The Prime Minister should acknowledge that the person whom he has declared as his guru is bent upon creating chaos in this country."

 

"The prime minister is due for elections by 2019. He will have to answer the question whether he believes in the guru who believes in chaos; therefore I request the prime minister that he should make himself very clear in Lok Sabha by making a statement," he added.

The chief of Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh party also said the judge to be appointed for the judicial investigation into the matter should not be a Dalit.

Ambedkar also appealed to protesters to maintain calm and agitate peacefully.

The protests were held in Nagpur, Pune and Baramati and incidents of road blockades, arson and stone-pelting were reported in Mumbai and neighbouring areas.

On Wednesday, Ambedkar withdrew the bandh called in Maharashtra to protest the state government's failure in stopping the violence that broke out in Bhima-Koregaon village on Monday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered a probe into the death of a youth, who was killed in the clashes.

The chief minister has also announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the victim's kin.

Tension has gripped many parts of the state after clashes broke out between the Dalits and alleged right-wing groups on Monday during the bicentenary celebration of the Bhima-Koregaon battle near Pune.

The matter rose out of the objection by the right-wing groups to the observance of 'Victory Day' since they considered it to be an anti-national celebration.

In the battle, which was fought between the British East India Company, containing Dalits in its infantry, and the Peshwas, who were upper-caste Brahmins, at Koregaon Bhima on January 1, 1818, the Marathas ultimately withdrew. Since then the Dalit communities have been viewing it as a symbolic victory over the upper-caste Brahmins.

Tags: bhima-koregaon violence, dalit protests, caste violence, maharashtra bandh, dr. br ambedkar, prakash ambedkar, narendra modi
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: 'I was in a wedding and smashed my face'

Weddings are a special occasion and everyone hopes the affair will go as smoothly as possible. (Photo: Youtube/NoahNicholls)
 

Your hair colour affects how the opposite sex views you

Well, looks like blondes do have more fun! (Photo: Pixabay)
 

South Africa vs India, Tests ODIs T20s: Schedule, squads, match-timings, live stream

The Proteas, who are the closest challengers to India at the top of the Test rankings, have a full-strength squad as they are boosted with a return of several key players. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman dumps boyfriend because of his ‘creepy’ relationship with his sister

The woman had initially found Jack's close bond with his family attractive. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Man beheads lover with sickle as he suspected her of cheating on him

Patel was later arrested by the police (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Now share your Instagram Stories directly on WhatsApp

Users will soon be getting an option to tap to share on WhatsApp directly from Instagram’s photo sharing screen. The feature is still in testing phase and is available to a very limited number of users.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Maharashtra bandh: Teen crushed to death by protesters while fleeing cops

A massive shutdown called by Dalit groups and parties across Maharashtra was called off on Wednesday after a day of protests and sporadic violence. (Photo: PTI/File)

DGCA suspends Jet Airways pilot's licence for slapping female colleague

On Monday, the male pilot slapped the woman commander during an argument after which she came out of the cabin crying. (Photo: File)

What if India has a PM from TN or WB: Tharoor to Sushma on Hindi in UN

When Tharoor also said Hindi is official language of only one country — India, Swaraj countered him, saying that Hindi is the official language of Fiji and is also spoken widely in Mauritius, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago and many other countries. (Photo: PTI/File)

Days after Kamala Mills tragedy, 4 dead in building fire in Mumbai's Marol

Five people who received burn injuries are admitted in Holy Spirit hospital. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

After Doklam, Chinese troops intrude Arunachal with road equipment

The government sources said the road building equipment are lying on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC). (Photo: Representational/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham