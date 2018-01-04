search on deccanchronicle.com
2 Hyd women 'tortured, held captive' in Saudi; sister seeks MEA help

ANI
Published Jan 4, 2018, 2:58 pm IST
Updated Jan 4, 2018, 2:58 pm IST
Farhana claims that the agents promised a monthly salary of 1200 Saudi Riyal, but paid just 1 Saudi Riyal.
Farhana said that an agent Maksood approached them and offered a beautician job in Saudi Arabia's Al-Qassim. (Photo: ANI)
Hyderabad: A woman from Hyderabad has appealed to External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj for the safe return of her sisters stranded in Saudi Arabia.

The woman, named Farhana, claimed that two of her sisters, Rehana and Noor, who had gone to Saudi Arabia for employment, are stuck there and being assaulted and tortured.

 

Farhana said that an agent Maksood approached them and offered a beautician job in Saudi Arabia's Al-Qassim, but when her sisters reached there, they were forced to work as housemaids.

"My sisters are not even provided proper food and not allowed to contact us", Farhana said.

She even claimed that the agents promised a monthly salary of 1200 Saudi Riyal, but paid one Saudi Riyal.

Both the sisters are stuck in Saudi from February 5, 2017.

"I appeal to Sushma Swaraj ji to rescue them from the clutches of those employers", she added.

