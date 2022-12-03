  
Nation Current Affairs 03 Dec 2022 Wedding season offer ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Wedding season offers jobs to many unemployed youth

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | A. RAVINDRA SESHU
Published Dec 3, 2022, 1:09 am IST
Updated Dec 3, 2022, 1:09 am IST
Thousands of unemployed youths will have a chance to earn something substantial during this season. (Photo: ANI)
 Thousands of unemployed youths will have a chance to earn something substantial during this season. (Photo: ANI)

Khammam: The marriage season occasions families to unlock their cash chests. Starting today till December 18, auspicious hours are many and it’s time to splurge. This brings a special smile for not just brides and bridegrooms but also for all in the allied sectors and the unemployed youths.

Thousands of unemployed youths will have a chance to earn something substantial during this season.

At one estimate, about 800 marriages are held during the 15 days in the limits of Khammam Municipal Corporation. All the 135 function halls have been booked for the marriages.

Each such major event requires up to 70 persons of various categories like priests, bhajantreelu, decorators, flower suppliers, cooks, suppliers, helpers, workers and housemaids.

Thousands of workers will be engaged for the events. Such is the requirement for manpower that even youths from the surrounding villages are drawn in for various works.

N Srinivasa Rao of Amma Caterers said, “I got 12 orders for eight days and I need 30 workers a day. I have to make food for two marriage parties on some days. I called the workers from the Arempula and Raghunadhapalem villages to man the events on these dates. They will be paid Rs 500 to Rs 3,000 per day based on their skills in cooking and making delicious items to serve the guests.”

Priest K Prasad said, “Some 60 marriage subha muhurthams are available on the eight days. There were no marriage muhurthams for the last three months and hence parents are rushing to conduct marriages for their daughters and sons.”

The dates are December 3, 4, 7, 8, 9, 14, 17 and 18. There are no muhurthams from December 24 to January 22. Subha muhurthams will be available again from January 22 to March 18 next year.

Marriage seasons like this are a boon to provision shops, jewellery trade and shamiana agencies.

D Sankar, an expert in making non-vegetarian food, gets lots of orders during the season. “I will charge `3000 per day and got orders for five marriages covering eight days.”

P Ravi, at Bypass Road, said, “My function hall was booked for all eight days between December 3 and 18. I will engage additional workers to maintain cleanliness in the function hall. Apart from me, two of my assistants are on the job and they will also be paid good money for their work.”

...
Tags: wedding season, unemployed youth


Related Stories

Big, fat weddings bounce back as Covid-19 bane recedes
Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Latest From Nation

Beach in Vizag (Image: DC)

Thousands throng RK Beach, watch anti-submarine rockets fire

A representational image (Photo: Twitter)

Mother stages protest against school official, alleges sexual abuse

AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter)

Chitravathi reservoir area to be developed as tourist spot, says Jagan

Kavitha stated that the CBI had issued notice under Section 160 the CrPC and asked her to appear before the agency in giving a choice of place. (Twitter photo)

Kavitha wants CBI questioning in Hyderabad, where it has no consent



MOST POPULAR

 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotechâ€™s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Four movies and 15 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Hit 2 (By arrangement)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC directs Centre, states to file responses on plea for uniform healthcare standard

Supreme Court (Photo: ANI)

India assumes Presidency of UN Security Council for month of December

File photo of the UN Security Council meeting in New York. (Photo: PTI)

Gujarat polls: 19.13 pc voter turnout till 11 am

People stand in queue to cast their votes during the first phase of Gujarat state legislature elections in Limbadi. (AP/Ajit Solanki))

Centre step-motherly towards Tamil refugees; CAA arbitrary: DMK to SC

Supreme court (PTI)

Planners of 26/11 Mumbai attacks must be brought to justice: Jaishankar

Terrorism threatens humanity, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday, as he remembered the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. (PTI file image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->