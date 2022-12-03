Wedding season offers jobs to many unemployed youth

Thousands of unemployed youths will have a chance to earn something substantial during this season. (Photo: ANI)

Khammam: The marriage season occasions families to unlock their cash chests. Starting today till December 18, auspicious hours are many and it’s time to splurge. This brings a special smile for not just brides and bridegrooms but also for all in the allied sectors and the unemployed youths.

Thousands of unemployed youths will have a chance to earn something substantial during this season.

At one estimate, about 800 marriages are held during the 15 days in the limits of Khammam Municipal Corporation. All the 135 function halls have been booked for the marriages.

Each such major event requires up to 70 persons of various categories like priests, bhajantreelu, decorators, flower suppliers, cooks, suppliers, helpers, workers and housemaids.

Thousands of workers will be engaged for the events. Such is the requirement for manpower that even youths from the surrounding villages are drawn in for various works.

N Srinivasa Rao of Amma Caterers said, “I got 12 orders for eight days and I need 30 workers a day. I have to make food for two marriage parties on some days. I called the workers from the Arempula and Raghunadhapalem villages to man the events on these dates. They will be paid Rs 500 to Rs 3,000 per day based on their skills in cooking and making delicious items to serve the guests.”

Priest K Prasad said, “Some 60 marriage subha muhurthams are available on the eight days. There were no marriage muhurthams for the last three months and hence parents are rushing to conduct marriages for their daughters and sons.”

The dates are December 3, 4, 7, 8, 9, 14, 17 and 18. There are no muhurthams from December 24 to January 22. Subha muhurthams will be available again from January 22 to March 18 next year.

Marriage seasons like this are a boon to provision shops, jewellery trade and shamiana agencies.

D Sankar, an expert in making non-vegetarian food, gets lots of orders during the season. “I will charge `3000 per day and got orders for five marriages covering eight days.”

P Ravi, at Bypass Road, said, “My function hall was booked for all eight days between December 3 and 18. I will engage additional workers to maintain cleanliness in the function hall. Apart from me, two of my assistants are on the job and they will also be paid good money for their work.”