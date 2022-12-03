  
Nation, Current Affairs

TTD cancels all privileged darshans during Vaikunta Dwara Darshan period

Published Dec 3, 2022, 8:13 pm IST
Updated Dec 3, 2022, 8:13 pm IST
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) have dispensed with all other formats of special darshans and arjitha sevas from January 2 to 11 (Image: DC)
TIRUPATI: To make the Vaikunta Dwara Darshan more accessible to common pilgrims, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) have dispensed with all other formats of special darshans and arjitha sevas from January 2 to 11.

Reviewing the arrangements for the ensuing Vaikunta Ekadasi Dwara Darshanam with senior officers of various departments in Tirumala on Saturday, TTD EO A.V. Dharma Reddy said that the auspicious day of Vaikunta Ekadasi occurs on January 2 and Vaikunta Dwadasi on January 3 in 2023. But, following the practice of opening the Vaikunta Dwaram for ten days as in the last two years, the TTD will enable the unique Vaikunta Dwara Darshan till January 11, he added.

After the early morning rituals like Thiruppavai, Dhanurmasam Kainkaryams, Bali, Sattumora Suddhi and First Bell etc., the darshan will commence at 5am for common pilgrims (tentatively). “On a day, nearly 80,000 pilgrims will be provided darshan. Arjitha Seva will be observed in Ekantam (Solitude). Devotees having SRIVANI, Rs.300 tickets and SSD token holders will be provided with ‘Maha Laghu Darshan’ (from Jaya-Vijaya) point only”, the EO said.

The temple body will release 2.50 lakh tickets of Rs.300 special entry darshan in the online mode for these ten days, at 25,000 per day. A total of five lakh tokens of Slotted Sarva Darshan tickets will be issued with 50,000 tokens on each day at ten venues with nine in Tirupati and one at Tirumala which is exclusively earmarked for Tirumala locals. Aadhar card is mandatory to procure tickets to avoid duplication.

Apart from these, every day 2,000 SRIVANI tickets will be released online during these ten days. Only Self-Protocol VIPs alone will be allotted darshan tickets and no recommendation letters will be entertained for Vaikunta Ekadasi. Advance booking of accommodation will be cancelled from December 29 to January 3 in view of New Year, Vaikunta Ekadasi and Dwadasi.

Meanwhile, the procession of Swarna Ratham will be observed between 9am and 11 am on the day of Vaikunta Ekadasi on January 2 and Swami Pushkarini Theertha Mukkoti will take place on January 3 on Vaikunta Dwadasi, where in Sudarshana Chakrattalwar will be rendered Snapanam followed by Avabhrida Snanam.

Tags: tirumala tirupati, vaikunta ekadashi


