Murmu gives award to Vijayawada railway employee

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 3, 2022, 11:30 pm IST
Updated Dec 4, 2022, 8:39 am IST
 Railway Employee S Thirumalai Kumar received the 'Sreshta Divyangjan' National award from President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo by arrangement)

VIJAYAWADA: President Droupadi Murmu presented the 2021 “Sreshtha Divyangjan Award” to international para sportsman Subbaiah Thirumalai Kumar for Individual Excellence in Sports at the Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on Saturday.

Subbaiah Kumar is a booking supervisor of Vijayawada Railway Division. He has won 11 gold, five silver and four bronze medals at international events in swimming, athletics and archery events while representing India.

The President presented Subbaiah the Sreshtha Divyangjan Award on occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities in recognition of his feats world over. Department for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment had announced these awards recently.

The Indian Railways employee has represented India at many international events, including Asian, Commonwealth, and IPC World Para Athletic championships.

Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager Shivendra Mohan congratulated Subbaiah Kumar for winning the National Award and making the division proud. He advised other staff in the field of sports to emulate his efforts towards excellence.

