JNTUK plans to strengthen centralised database for issuing certificates

KAKINADA: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTUK) is strengthening the centralised database system in issuing certificates like original Degrees to students.

There exists confusion among the evaluation department personnel in issuing the ODs for R-13 and R-16 regulation students.

For example, the students of R-13 regulations are being given ODs with percentage of marks. In R-16 regulations, grade points should be given along with the percentage marks. Also, the students who are having backlogs should not be given distinction grade, though they secured more than 78 marks.

Recently, the evaluation department issued 153 certificates to students by giving distinction marks without considering the R-16 regulations.

The authorities said though this was not effective for the students at present, they will in future have to face problems in their jobs. They advised these students to submit their ODs to the JNTUK and get correct ODs.

Meanwhile, JNTUK appointed a committee that gave suggestions for better functioning of the evaluation department.

JNTUK registrar L Sumalatha said the committee recommended that a proper interface be created to make the printing process easier and reduce interference of the manpower.

The committee also recommended that the examination answer sheets be stored in a special software and secure it in a hardware programme developed by the university.

To implement the reforms, vice chancellor GVR Prasada Raju appointed professor D Haritha as controller of examinations for PG-ODs wing, as also several additional controllers of examinations and non-teaching staff to the wing.