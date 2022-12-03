  
Nation Current Affairs 03 Dec 2022 Indian Navy aims to ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Indian Navy aims to become 'Atmanirbhar' by 2047: Admiral Hari Kumar

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 3, 2022, 2:33 pm IST
Updated Dec 3, 2022, 2:33 pm IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar (PTI)
  Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar (PTI)

New Delhi: The Indian Navy has given assurances to the government that it will become 'Atmanirbhar' (self-reliant) by 2047, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference ahead of Navy Day, he also said the Navy keeps a strong vigil over the movements of various Chinese military and research vessels in the Indian Ocean Region.

He said the Indian Navy achieved a very high operational tempo in the last one year and there has been greater emphasis on the criticality of maritime security as India marches ahead.

"The government has given us clear guidelines on Atmanirbhar Bharat. We have given assurances that the Indian Navy will become Aatmanirbhar by 2047," the Navy Chief said.

Admiral Hari Kumar also said that operationally, the Navy had a very intense and engaging time in the last one year. Commissioning of aircraft carrier INS Vikrant was a landmark event for India, he said.

The Navy Chief said his force aims to have Made-in-India security solutions for the country.

Around 3,000 Agniveers have arrived in the Navy out of which 341 are women. For the first time, we are inducting women sailors, Admiral Kumar said. 

...
Tags: chief of naval staff admiral r hari kumar, chief of naval staff, atmanirbhar
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

DCP South Zone Sai Chaitanya (ANI)

Hyderabad Police raids rowdy sheeters, take into custody

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (ANI)

Bommai announces Rs 15 lakh compensation to kin of woman killed by leopard in Mysuru

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (PTI)

BJP trying to misuse my remarks: Mallikarjun Kharge on 'Ravan' row

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Image credit: Twitter/@BSBommai)

Maharashtra ministers' visit to Belagavi not appropriate: Karnataka CM Bommai



MOST POPULAR

 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotechâ€™s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Four movies and 15 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Hit 2 (By arrangement)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC directs Centre, states to file responses on plea for uniform healthcare standard

Supreme Court (Photo: ANI)

India assumes Presidency of UN Security Council for month of December

File photo of the UN Security Council meeting in New York. (Photo: PTI)

Gujarat polls: 19.13 pc voter turnout till 11 am

People stand in queue to cast their votes during the first phase of Gujarat state legislature elections in Limbadi. (AP/Ajit Solanki))

Centre step-motherly towards Tamil refugees; CAA arbitrary: DMK to SC

Supreme court (PTI)

Planners of 26/11 Mumbai attacks must be brought to justice: Jaishankar

Terrorism threatens humanity, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday, as he remembered the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. (PTI file image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->