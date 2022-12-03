HC allows registration of private properties on disputed land

Hyderabad: In a case of disagreement over a land issue between the HMDA and Ramky Group, Justice Mummineni Sudheer Kumar of the Telangana High Court allowed the registration of sale deeds of the realty project.

The court listed the project names of Gardenia Grove Villas, Greenview Apartments, the Huddle and Golden Circle in Discovery City of Srinagar village in Maheshwaram mandal of Ranga Reddy district.

The government had refused to register the properties, following a letter from the HMDA that alleged that the Ramky Group had not fulfilled an agreement over land agreement dated January 28, 2008.

Pasham Krishna Reddy, government counsel, said the developer did not fulfil the terms of the agreement, as only `25 crore of `100 crore mentioned in the agreement was deposited.

The court directed that the projects be removed from the prohibited list and their registration deeds be executed. Further, it said that registration authorities may consider any such legal impediments towards registering any of the properties and may take necessary recourse in that regard.