  
Nation Current Affairs 03 Dec 2022 Dry weather is to co ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Dry weather is to continue in Telangana, mercury likely to dip to 13º Celsius

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 3, 2022, 12:31 am IST
Updated Dec 3, 2022, 1:00 am IST
Weatherman T Balaji had earlier pointed out that extreme cold temperatures that were limited to the northern parts of the state had spread to southern regions. (Photo: PTI)
 Weatherman T Balaji had earlier pointed out that extreme cold temperatures that were limited to the northern parts of the state had spread to southern regions. (Photo: PTI)

HYDERABAD: Telangana is likely to see continued cold weather for the next week, with a few places seeing a slight rise by about 1º Celsius. However, parts of the state will see a drop in temperatures by about 2ºC.

"The south, west and eastern parts of the state are likely to have similar weather conditions, with a minimum temperature of 15ºC, while the north and north-western parts are most likely to see a drop in temperature, with the minimum reaching 10ºC to 12ºC," said Dr K. Nagaratna, head scientist of IMD-Hyderabad.

Dry weather is to continue over the next week, with fog or mist in the mornings, she added.

Weatherman T Balaji had earlier pointed out that extreme cold temperatures that were limited to the northern parts of the state had spread to southern regions including Hyderabad.

The TS State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) had said that the temperature would drop on the first two days of the month and there would be temporary relief before dry weather prevails on and after December 4.

...
Tags: temperature dip in hyderabad, hyderabad news, hyderabad temperatures
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

DC Edit | How warming has changed winters
Dip in temperature triggering rise in viral fevers and heart problems

Latest From Nation

Beach in Vizag (Image: DC)

Thousands throng RK Beach, watch anti-submarine rockets fire

A representational image (Photo: Twitter)

Mother stages protest against school official, alleges sexual abuse

AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter)

Chitravathi reservoir area to be developed as tourist spot, says Jagan

Kavitha stated that the CBI had issued notice under Section 160 the CrPC and asked her to appear before the agency in giving a choice of place. (Twitter photo)

Kavitha wants CBI questioning in Hyderabad, where it has no consent



MOST POPULAR

 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotech’s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Four movies and 15 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Hit 2 (By arrangement)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC directs Centre, states to file responses on plea for uniform healthcare standard

Supreme Court (Photo: ANI)

India to take charge of G-20 from today

India is all set to formally assume the G-20 presidency on Thursday for a year until November 30 next year. (PTI file image)

JNU campus defaced with anti-Brahmin slogans, admin condemns

Walls of JNU hostels were defaced with slogans against Brahmins (Image: Twitter)

India assumes G20 presidency; PM calls for "mindset shift"

The logo of G20 Summit 2023, to be held in India, displayed on the wall of the Red Fort, in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec.1, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

India assumes Presidency of UN Security Council for month of December

File photo of the UN Security Council meeting in New York. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->