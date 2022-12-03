Dry weather is to continue in Telangana, mercury likely to dip to 13º Celsius

Weatherman T Balaji had earlier pointed out that extreme cold temperatures that were limited to the northern parts of the state had spread to southern regions. (Photo: PTI)

HYDERABAD: Telangana is likely to see continued cold weather for the next week, with a few places seeing a slight rise by about 1º Celsius. However, parts of the state will see a drop in temperatures by about 2ºC.

"The south, west and eastern parts of the state are likely to have similar weather conditions, with a minimum temperature of 15ºC, while the north and north-western parts are most likely to see a drop in temperature, with the minimum reaching 10ºC to 12ºC," said Dr K. Nagaratna, head scientist of IMD-Hyderabad.

Dry weather is to continue over the next week, with fog or mist in the mornings, she added.

Weatherman T Balaji had earlier pointed out that extreme cold temperatures that were limited to the northern parts of the state had spread to southern regions including Hyderabad.

The TS State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) had said that the temperature would drop on the first two days of the month and there would be temporary relief before dry weather prevails on and after December 4.